Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

More Texas Democrats return, but not enough to end holdout

By PAUL J. WEBER, ACACIA CORONADO
Connecticut Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A monthlong standoff by Texas Democrats who left the state to block a GOP voting bill inched closer to ending Monday as several holdouts returned and put Republicans on the brink of having enough lawmakers to push forward once again with an election overhaul. The Texas...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Legislature#Republicans#Ap#Gop#The Texas Senate#The Texas Supreme Court#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Illinois Stateseattlepi.com

Illinois Democrats look to eliminate GOP House district

CHICAGO (AP) — Say goodbye to at least one of your GOP U.S. House members, Illinois. The release of new, detailed census data means Democrats who control state government can begin the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing Illinois' congressional district boundaries. With the state losing a congressional seat due to population loss, they're certain to eliminate a district in heavily Republican areas of central and southern Illinois, where most of the losses occurred.
Texas StateUS News and World Report

EXPLAINER: Texas GOP Enlists Law Enforcement to End Standoff

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As the standoff in Texas over new voting laws drags on, Republicans have turned to a drastic option to end the stalemate: using law enforcement to find and retrieve more than 50 Democratic legislators who refuse to return to the state Capitol. It is a last-ditch...
Politicstexasscorecard.com

First Week of Second Special Session Concludes, Senate Nears Finish Line

One week into the second called special legislative session, the Texas Senate has passed almost everything on Gov. Greg Abbott’s special session agenda—again. In what seems like a replay of the first called special session, the Senate has retained a quorum, allowing them to quickly get to work, while the House of Representatives has been left paralyzed, lacking enough lawmakers to do much of anything at all.
Congress & CourtsKeene Sentinel

Texas Senate passes voting legislation after filibuster fails

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans advanced their effort to enact new voting restrictions on Thursday, passing a far-reaching elections bill in the state Senate after a 15-hour Democratic filibuster and pursuing arrests of House Democrats who have refused to return to the state Capitol in an effort to deny the chamber a quorum.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Senator's 15-Hour Filibuster Spotlights Voting Clash

A Texas Democratic senator who spoke for more than 15 hours against GOP voting restrictions knew she was just delaying the inevitable. Still, Carol Alvarado saw the filibuster as one more tactic she could use to spotlight her party’s marathon clash with Republicans over voting rights. And much like her...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Holder encourages Democrats to protest in the streets, get arrested for voting rights

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder encouraged Democrats to protest in favor of voting rights by taking to the streets and getting arrested. "Power cedes nothing without a demand," Holder told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday night. "We too often underestimate the power that we have as regular American citizens by marching, by protesting, by raising our voices. If we make our voices known, if we demand the kind of change, the fair change that we’re seeking, I think it will help in the process."
Texas StateWashington Post

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw told supporters Trump lost to Biden. The Republican was heckled and called a RINO.

Few would criticize Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw for not being conservative enough. The second-term Texas congressman opposes abortion, trumpets his pro-gun stances and defended President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, he launched a website inviting service members to blow the whistle on the military’s diversity and inclusion programs.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

McCarthy’s silent treatment

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has been maintaining a deliberate silence about how his caucus should approach the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Why it matters: It passed the Senate last week with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). But it faces an uncertain future in the House, with even Democrats divided over what they want.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy