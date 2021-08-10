Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Slain EMT honored at memorial service

By Ciara Encinas
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxnA0_0bMnh1FO00

Beginning with a procession from the Oro Valley funeral home to Casas Church, first responders from multiple agencies honored EMT Jacob Dindinger's legacy .

Ciara Encinas

The 20-year-old EMT who was shot in Silverlake Park earlier this month in a fire-turned-shooting spree in a Tucson neighborhood died only four months into the job.

Ciara Encinas

“Evil took him from us, but evil will not win the day. Jacob. I will miss you more than you could know," read Byran Presutti from a letter that Jacob's father wrote.

His father went on to write that Dindinger was the 'the guy who wanted to make a difference.'

“He gave me a post-it note that read, you only live once. But if you, do it right, you only need 120 years it's just not enough, but he was doing it right. He wanted to be the person who made this world a better place in his own small way,” he said.

As his big brother Bryan Presutti explained, Dindinger was working his way up to accomplish his dream.

Ciara Encinas

“He called me and he says hey bro. I want to be a firefighter. And I want to work in Long Beach. I said, 'That's awesome---maybe we'll get you hired out in Arizona, then you can step up to the big leagues,'" he said.

The AMR family called the memorial service a day of closure.

“This is where we say our final goodbyes to Jacob and we get to remember him from here on out and just kind of start a new day tomorrow," said Damon Schilling,

Dindinger’s short but impactful legacy will live on in Tucson and AMR will sponsor Dindinger's enshrinement into the National EMS Memorial.

Comments / 2

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Oro Valley, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Oro Valley, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Emt#New Day#Casas Church#Emt Jacob Dindinger#Amr#The National Ems Memorial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy