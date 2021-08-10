Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'CODA' will be first film to feature burned in subtitles in all theaters

By Joe Wituschek
imore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 13. CODA is breaking new ground before the film even premieres. The new Apple TV+ film, as reported by Reuters, will be the first theatrical release with subtitles "burned" into the video. This means that subtitles will be present on all releases of the film rather than there being separate releases with subtitles or special equipment needed.

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Durant
Person
Marlee Matlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coda#Theaters#Subtitles#Coda#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix is adding six new releases this Wednesday that subscribers will want to check out. A trio of original TV series drop today, along with the latest season of a smash-hit network show. Not to mention a couple of fresh movies. Before we get onto those, though, users should also be aware that this is your last chance to catch The Croods, Hurricane (Mission of Honor) and Jeopardy! before they disappear tomorrow.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
Moviesdailyjournal.net

New this week: ‘CODA,’ Chance the Rapper film and ‘Heels’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — One of the year’s most winning and crowd-pleasing films, “CODA” will arrive in theaters and on Apple TV+ Friday after causing a sensation at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in January. Sian Heder’s movie, which set a new Sundance record in a $25 million acquisition, is about the hearing daughter (Emilia Jones) of a deaf fishing family in Gloucester, Massachusetts. She lives with her parents — played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur — and her brother, played by Daniel Durant, often interpreting for them, but has dreams of singing — an aspiration far removed from their hardscrabble lives. The set-up may sound cliché but little in “CODA” isn’t shot through with authenticity and heart. “CODA” is both a landmark film in representation for the deaf community and an infectious, spirited coming-of-age tale.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

At the Movies: Bevy of new films head for home, theater screens

FAIRFIELD — The week’s new movie releases offer something for everyone. “Pray Away” is a Netflix documentary about five men in the 1970s who were struggling with being gay in their evangelical church so they started a Bible study to help each other leave the “homosexual lifestyle.”. They quickly received...
Moviesq957.com

‘CODA’ breaks new ground for deaf movie theater-goers

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Going to the movies isn’t much fun for deaf people. Screenings in theaters with captions are limited and the special glasses and equipment needed to read them are often broken or unavailable. “CODA,” a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf family, will...
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

New films to open at Cinema Art Theater Aug. 6

Starting Friday, Aug. 6, the Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater will present three new films, “Swan Song,” “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “Nine Days.”. In “Swan Song,” a long-retired hairdresser escapes his nursing home and embarks on an odyssey across his small Ohio town to style...
MoviesThomasNet Industrial News Room

The First Fully Computer Animated Feature Film

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. On November 22, 1995, Pixar released Toy Story, the world’s...
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: Crowd-pleasing ‘CODA’ one of the year’s best films

"CODA" is a good old-fashioned crowd pleaser, a rousing coming of age story about a child of deaf adults — that's where the title comes from — and her journey to find her own voice. A trio of fine performances anchor this heartening, joyous story, the breakout success of this...
Sciencebleedingcool.com

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Summer Film Series Kicks Off This Friday

Summer wouldn't be as great without some cheesy films and hilarious commentary to go with it. The Mystery Science Theater 3000 knows this feeling, recently coming out with an announcement of "The Mindless Summer Film Series 2021" for their fans. It'll be a live streaming set of events with the cast and the crew of the series, going all the way through the third of September.
TV & VideosMac Observer

Why Apple TV+ Film ‘CODA’ is a Crucial Moment For Deaf Representation

The latest edition of The Hollywood Reporter is dedicated to CODA, which is set for release on Apple TV+ and in theaters on August 13. The film is about a family that is deaf except for one child, who has ambitions to sing but has to decide whether to stay and help her family or pursue her own dreams. In the piece, the cat and crew explain why the film is such a groundbreaking moment in onscreen representation and filmmaking.
MoviesMac Observer

‘CODA’ to be Screened With Open Captions in all U.S. and UK Theaters

When CODA hits theaters, as well as Apple TV+, on Friday, it will be breaking new ground in various ways. One of them is that all U.S. and UK theater screenings will have open captions, meaning those who are deaf or hard of hearing will be able to watch it on the big screen without needing special equipment.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

As Amazon’s ‘Annette’ and Apple’s ‘CODA’ Open in Theaters, It Gets Complicated

Over the next two weeks, we’ll see theatrical releases for two of the year’s most important specialized films. On August 6, Amazon opens the Leos Carax musical “Annette” starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, which premiered in Cannes on opening night. Apple opens “CODA” August 13 — the most expensive Sundance acquisition ever and the festival’s top prize winner this year. These important titles at key film festivals are now in the purview of their streaming distributors. That turns what was once a relatively straightforward proposal — promoting a film’s theatrical run — into something much more complex, even political. How...
Boston, MAwhdh.com

‘Movie Night at Fenway Park’ to feature first ‘Harry Potter’ film

BOSTON (WHDH) - Harry Potter fans will be able to watch the series first movie on the big screen at Fenway Park later this month. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be the feature film on the center field videoboard for this year’s “Movie Night at Fenway Park” in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary.
Massachusetts StatePatriot Ledger

Massachusetts director of 'CODA' says film is 'very Gloucester-specific'

For someone whose parents forbade her from watching television when she was a kid growing up in Cambridge, Sian Heder (pronounced Shawn) has carved out quite a career as a writer, producer, and director – and initially an actress – in TV. Among her writing and producing credits are “Orange Is the New Black” and “Little America,” she’s directed on both of those shows, as well as on “GLOW,” and acting spots go back as far as “The Sopranos” and the early days of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”
Phoenix, AZpeoriatimes.com

Local actor excited about Apple film ‘CODA’

When deaf Mesa actor Troy Kotsur received the script for the Apple Original Film “CODA,” he immediately saw himself in the role. “I thought this is most definitely a role for me,” Kotsur said. “Thinking about all of the experiences that I have had in the theater and the opportunities I’ve had and the challenges that I’ve had, for this thing to come was fantastic and a great opportunity.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy