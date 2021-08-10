'CODA' will be first film to feature burned in subtitles in all theaters
The film is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 13. CODA is breaking new ground before the film even premieres. The new Apple TV+ film, as reported by Reuters, will be the first theatrical release with subtitles "burned" into the video. This means that subtitles will be present on all releases of the film rather than there being separate releases with subtitles or special equipment needed.www.imore.com
