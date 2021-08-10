Deadly Canton shooting: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds

A 29-year-old Canton man has died following a shooting Sunday evening.

The Canton Police Department says officers responded to the 1000 block of 13th Street NW at 7:54 p.m. in reference to a deadly shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim next to a vehicle in the driveway. He was unresponsive and “had apparent multiple gunshot wounds to the face, neck and torso,” police said.

The victim, who has been identified as Aaron Lucas, was taken to Mercy Hospital by the Canton Fire Department where he later died.

An arrest warrant has been made out for 37-year-old Nichalous Dimitri Harvey on the charge of murder. Anyone with information on Harvey's whereabouts is asked to call the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Tips can also be submitted through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

No additional details were immediately available, but we will update this story once more information is released.

