Visitors leaving trash behind at Weymouth’s popular Union Point

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Picking up trash isn’t Heidi Anderson’s first choice.

Anderson is the president of the Southfield Neighborhood Association.

That’s now the area where the former Naval Air Station used to be that closed in 1995.

But Anderson picks up trash because she lives here now. The area has been named Union Point.

“We have kids who have decided this will be their hang out. They leave a lot of trash behind,” Anderson said.

What they leave behind is unreal. Over the weekend Anderson said she collected bags filled with trash, including spent fireworks.

Anderson wants the wide-open spaces on the former military base to be trash free and enjoyed by everyone.

“I love it. I love the wide-open space, all of the connection to the military. I love the sunsets the gorgeous we have a lot of wildlife and a lot of trails to recreate,” Anderson said.

And she’s not alone. Several people who walk the former runway have seen issues along Patriot Parkway, the main thoroughfare that runs across the base.

“There have been times when they were kids down there drinking. There’s been a lot of kids down there and they do leave trash,” said Jordan Velozo.

Besides all the trash there’s also been a problem with vandalism according to Anderson.

Trees planted along Patriot Parkway have been damaged. One planted along the parkway was snapped in half. In an effort to stop all of this, street signs were put up that prohibit parking from dusk until dawn.

“Now we expect the police to come out and start ticketing the cars are here. I think if their ticket a few times and maybe they’ll find another place to hang out this is private property,” Anderson said.

And that’s the hope from neighbors who just want to live in peace and enjoy the place they call home.

“I just moved in in June but I like it so far it’s great being able to have this whole neighborhood to walk around in,” Velozo said.

