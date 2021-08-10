Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weymouth, MA

Visitors leaving trash behind at Weymouth’s popular Union Point

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJ9hP_0bMngBoM00

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Picking up trash isn’t Heidi Anderson’s first choice.

Anderson is the president of the Southfield Neighborhood Association.

That’s now the area where the former Naval Air Station used to be that closed in 1995.

But Anderson picks up trash because she lives here now. The area has been named Union Point.

“We have kids who have decided this will be their hang out. They leave a lot of trash behind,” Anderson said.

What they leave behind is unreal. Over the weekend Anderson said she collected bags filled with trash, including spent fireworks.

Anderson wants the wide-open spaces on the former military base to be trash free and enjoyed by everyone.

“I love it. I love the wide-open space, all of the connection to the military. I love the sunsets the gorgeous we have a lot of wildlife and a lot of trails to recreate,” Anderson said.

And she’s not alone. Several people who walk the former runway have seen issues along Patriot Parkway, the main thoroughfare that runs across the base.

“There have been times when they were kids down there drinking. There’s been a lot of kids down there and they do leave trash,” said Jordan Velozo.

Besides all the trash there’s also been a problem with vandalism according to Anderson.

Trees planted along Patriot Parkway have been damaged. One planted along the parkway was snapped in half. In an effort to stop all of this, street signs were put up that prohibit parking from dusk until dawn.

“Now we expect the police to come out and start ticketing the cars are here. I think if their ticket a few times and maybe they’ll find another place to hang out this is private property,” Anderson said.

And that’s the hope from neighbors who just want to live in peace and enjoy the place they call home.

“I just moved in in June but I like it so far it’s great being able to have this whole neighborhood to walk around in,” Velozo said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
61K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weymouth, MA
Society
City
Weymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Weymouth, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Union Point#Naval Air Station#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Malden, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homicide investigation underway in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — Malden Police responded to a crime scene on Presley Street overnight Monday. A source confirms it is an active homicide investigation. There is yellow crime scene tape blocking off a portion of the street. This is a neighborhood off of Pleasant Street, not too far from the Fellsway.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

How to get help directly to the people in need in Haiti

BOSTON — The videos show families running for their lives trying to somehow escape an earthquake. “It was about like 8:30 a.m. and I felt some shaking and we have some construction going on outside. So I thought you know something they were doing outside,” said Tatyana Jean-Louis of the Be Like Brit Foundation.
AccidentsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Israeli firefighters work to contain blaze outside Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli firefighters battled wildfires near Jerusalem for a second day on Monday after the blaze forced hundreds of residents from their homes. Israel Fire and Rescue service said in a statement that 45 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city. Israeli media reported that around 17 square kilometers (6.5 square miles) of forest had already burned.
Texas StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Texas court blocks 2 counties' mask mandates

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mask mandates ordered by two of the nation’s largest counties that defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as COVID-19 cases surge and hospitals are stretched thin. Sunday's order by the state’s highest court — which is entirely comprised of elected Republican justices...

Comments / 1

Community Policy