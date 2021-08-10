Cancel
Restaurants

BAR Requires Proof To Enter — Of Vaccination Or Negative Covid Test

By Staff
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 6 days ago
BAR Monday set a new bar for safe dining and drinking: It is requiring all patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to enter the premises.

The Crown Street club announced the policy on its Instagram page, citing the latest pandemic upsurge fueled by the Delta variant.

The negative test needs to have been taken in the previous 72 hours.

The vaccination/test policy begins Friday.

Bar is also requiring indoor patrons to wear masks. That policy begins now. (The mayor has already ordered all businesses, including bars, to require mask wearing indoors except while people are eating.)

Within hours, the Instagram post sparked over 600 likes and over 400 responses. The responses ranged from “Lmao no thanks” and “guess I gotta scratch this restaurant off my list too” to “Yale nurses thank you” and “Thank you so much! I know it’s not the popular decision but it’s the right one.”

A similar announcement posted on Facebook drew 277 comments in the first seven hours.

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

