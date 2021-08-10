Benton mural depicts Missouri's good, bad

It must have been hellish that summer in 1936 as famed Missouri artist Thomas Hart Benton climbed on and off scaffolding to paint a 40-foot-long mural in the House lounge of the Missouri Capitol.

That’s the room where members of the House of Representatives could retreat when not conducting business on the floor.

Those were the Dust Bowl years. Missouri has its broiling summers, but that of 1936 saw thermometers hit three-digit readings 37 days out of the season and was one of the driest on record.

“It was horribly hot,” said Dana Rademan Miller, chief clerk of the House, of when Benton painted the mural commissioned by the Legislature. “The windows were open. There was no air conditioning. The pigeons were flying in and roosting on his scaffolding.

“It was blazing heat, and he used egg tempura as his medium of choice. You think about mixing all those egg yolks with the pigment in the heat. They also used gesso” to prime the canvas. “I can only imagine the smell between the eggs and the glue and the blazing hot. He would often work with his shirt off. We have photos of him stripped down to just his trousers. He’d have his pipe in his mouth always.”

But he was home back in Missouri after leaving the New York art scene. They say there’s an art to politics. But there’s also politics in art, and the feisty, freethinking Benton had a gut full of that, returning to rural life he enjoyed.

The commission

It wasn’t the legislators who were itching for a story of Missouri to be painted on Statehouse walls. It was Benton’s idea, which he had put to some of them one night while drinking highballs with them. Officials today say the identities of the lawmakers are not known but that they were most likely in a malleable state.

Benton once said of the mural’s purpose, “I was commissioned to make a history of Missouri, but a particular kind, a social history. A history of the life of the people of Missouri, those who actually made Missouri.”

Miller said the Legislature approved an appropriation to pay him $16,000 for it. That would equate to about $400,000 today. She said the mural’s last estimated value in the 1990s was $10 million.

Thomas Hart Benton’s mural in the House Lounge of the Missouri State Capitol depicts social and industrial history in Missouri. Benton created the mural in 1936 for a commission of $16,000, which is said to be the equivalent of $400,000 today. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

After the deal was signed, Benton spent time in 1935 researching and traveling the state to draw people as models for the painting. He formed clay studies of some of the scenes to see how light played off the figures. He also prepared his pencil drawings of the scenes and how they would be laid out.

It was Benton’s common practice to do so before putting brush to canvas.

That was the method he used for “Joplin at the Turn of the Century,” a commission for Joplin’s centennial celebration.

That mural can be seen at Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St., and his documents, drawings and clay model for it can be viewed on the second floor mezzanine of the building. It was his last signed mural. He had nearly finished another mural when he died in 1975 in his Kansas City studio, now a Missouri state park. But that one did not get signed.

It was a project he agreed to do in part because of his ties to this area. Benton was born in Neosho and dropped out of high school at age 17. He went to work at the Joplin American newspaper before leaving the area to go to art school in Chicago and Paris.

Benton’s roots

Benton was connected in Missouri political circles because he came from a political family.

His father was Col. Maecenas Benton, who came to Missouri in 1869 from Tennessee. He was a lawyer who served as a U.S. attorney, state representative and was elected to terms in the U.S. House. The artist was named was his father’s great-uncle, Sen. Thomas Hart Benton, who was one of Missouri’s first two U.S. senators in the early 1800s.

As a child, Benton and his siblings went back and forth with their parents from Missouri to Washington, D.C., when his father served in Congress. Benton rejected a life as a lawyer or politician because he loved to draw. His interest in art was encouraged by his mother, and she financially supported him while he went to art school.

Thomas Hart Benton’s mural in the House Lounge holds a depiction of the state’s mining history. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

He returned to the U.S. and after balking at the modern art movement in New York he sought out his Missouri roots, bringing along an appreciation for everyday folk, the average working person and farmers.

Though some may not have liked his folksy style, it and similar work by other artists back then had gained a reputation as the new U.S. art genre which was called “regionalist.”

Benton was pictured on the cover of Time magazine in 1934. That issue also featured Grant Wood, whose most famous work is “American Gothic,” and John Stueart Curry, the prolific Kansas painter most famous for depicting John Brown standing between warring Union and Confederate soldiers in “The Tragic Prelude.”

Mural faces

Benton’s mural for Missouri starts with a scene that depicts a French trader exchanging goods with a Native American. It advances through the state’s industrialization era prior to the 1936 mural.

Many of the scenes depict everyday life: people plowing their fields, conducting a courtroom trial and attending a political rally. He represents agriculture as the backbone of the Missouri. He depicts two important periods in the state’s early timeline with black and gray of smoke, the Civil War and early industrialization.

Scenes also depict some of the famous and infamous associated with Missouri as well as things from popular culture.

In one, Huck Finn stands on the banks of the Mississippi River with a paddle-wheeler named the Sam Clements churning by. Sam Clements was the real name of author and humorist Mark Twain.

In another, Jesse James is shown in a shootout.

There also is a vignette of “The Legend of Frankie and Johnny,” a song about a St. Louis couple whose relationship ended when Frankie shot Johnny after she was told he was cheating on her with Nellie Bligh.

Once Benton started painting, he had only six months to finish the work, Miller said. Many of the 235 faces in the Missouri mural are anonymous in that only Benton knew who modeled for him. But some of Benton’s faces are those of his own family.

One is Benton’s father stumping at the political rally. His brother, a lawyer, is shown arguing the court case to a jury. In the audience are two boys who have just finished gobbling up slices of watermelon and tossed aside the rinds. Those are Benton’s nephews.

The House lounge was selected for the project because it was the only room left in the Capitol with enough available wall space to do the large mural Benton envisioned, Miller said.

When the painting was finished and in years since, there has been criticism of parts of it, such as those depicting slavery, lawlessness and political corruption.

One scene depicts the infamous “Big” Tom Pendergast, a political boss from Kansas City in the 1920s and 1930s. His influence reached beyond Jackson County and into the capital, where even Missouri governors did not act without consulting him first.

Those given government jobs were expected to be loyal to the Pendergast machine and to pay a bribe, called “patronage,” to the Pendergast machine. Pendergast is shown presiding in a saloon full of other politicians with dancing girls. One of those depicted is Harry Truman.

Pendergast , like other mobsters of the 1920s and 1930s, was eventually convicted of income tax evasion. He served 15 months in prison.

That the mural depicted Pendergast in such a light angered Truman. He thought the painting amounted to libel of his native state and ridiculed Pendergast, who was his lifetime friend, reported Henry Adams in an article published by the Daily Beast.

There also were depictions of a lynching, slaves working a mine and being auctioned, and Mormons being driven out of the state.

There were protests of depictions of the KKK being unveiled as corrupting government in Indiana that he painted in a room at Indiana University. Both drew protests, and Indiana residents wanted that painting destroyed.

“He tells a truthful story there,” said Sidney Larson in a PBS documentary made of the Missouri mural. He was not afraid to tell the underside or the dark side of the history of the state.” Larson worked with Benton on several murals, though not the Missouri mural. Larson, of Columbia, was a painter, art professor and art restorer. He has died since he appeared in the documentary.

‘needed to be preserved’

Ron Richard, of Joplin, served as speaker of the House in 2008 and president pro tem of the Senate in 2015 and he worked with Miller and other legislators to raise money from private sources to have the Benton mural and other Statehouse artwork cleaned and inspected a few years ago.

“Anything with Benton is important to Missouri history,” Richard said. “The fact that it represents the history of Missouri meant it needed to be preserved.”

The mural depicts the socioeconomic roots of Missouri, he said. “I’m sure some parts of it is controversial, but history is not all good.”

After it was done, Richard said, “that mural was almost whitewashed, and the Legislature stepped in and said, ‘We can’t do that.’ History has good and bad, and it’s still part of what happened.”

There also were some who did not care for Benton’s style of modern realist painting, his undulating figures and bright colors.

Benton stood up to the heat of criticism many times during his career and not just for the Missouri mural or when he lashed out at critics back East.

That temper was a family trait.

“I was raised in a family environment which conditioned me very early in my life to accept strife and argument as basic factors of existence,” Benton once said.

But he eventually grew immune to controversy and criticism, he said, because he came to understand it was more a reflection on those who criticized than on his work.

“In the substance of that cyclone of criticism which my painting of Missouri has turned loose I am but little interested,” he said.

People who think or believe only one way are apt to protest, according to writer Bob Priddy of Jefferson City, who conducted extensive research to document Benton’s work related to the mural in a book called “Only the Rivers are Peaceful.”

“In all the criticisms of my Missouri mural I have not seen one that did not indicate the critics surrender to stale verbal habit. This is not always because of lack of normal intelligence either. It is simply because the critic tried to formulate his reactions to an unfamiliar thing too quickly,” Benton said in his autobiography, according to Priddy’s book.

Bicentennial year

Though it’s been 85 years since Benton finished the mural, the painting stands as a time capsule of the state, which is now is celebrating its bicentennial year.

Missouri was an incorporated territory of the U.S. from June 4, 1812, until Aug. 10, 1821, when it was admitted as the 24th state. It was the first state entirely west of the Mississippi River to be admitted to the Union.

The bicentennial is being marked with various events throughout the state this year, and Tuesday is the official date of observance.

For anyone who wants to see the Benton mural along with all of the Capitol art and historic artifacts, the Capitol is open daily and there are hourly tours conducted by the Missouri State Museum, which is housed there.