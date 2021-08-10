Cancel
Kansas falls in LLB elimination game

By From Staff Reports
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Team Kansas, represented by the Pittsburg-based J.L. Hutchinson little league baseball team, saw its run in the Midwest Region Tournament come to an end in a 6-5 loss to North Dakota on Monday.

North Dakota used a three-run sixth to escape with the narrow victory in the elimination game, advancing it to another win-or-go-home contest against Missouri (Columbia’s Daniel Boone National LL) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Kansas took a lead in the top of the fifth as it plated three runs on four hits for a 5-3 advantage. An RBI double by Colton Smithhisler tied the game before Jamarcus Davis drove in two more runs on a single to left field.

North Dakota responded in the bottom of the sixth as it opened the frame with a Caden Nelson single and then a Skyler Burkhardt RBI double. After Burkhardt scored on a fielding error, Peyton Amsbaugh provided the game winner two at-bats later with a sacrifice fly that plated Dylan Salberg.

Kansas outhit North Dakota 7-6 but committed four errors out in the field.

Christian Krogen and Brock Wiemers both finished with two hits and one RBI to pace the Kansas offense. Wiemers also threw pitched first five innings of the game, limiting North Dakota to three runs — all unearned — and three hits while striking out five batters.

Burkhardt picked up the win for North Dakota after holding Kansas to no runs and no hits in 1 2/3 innings of work. He and Salberg finished with two hits apiece.

The top-two teams in the regional will advance to the Little League Baseball World Series, which runs Aug. 19-29 in Williamsport, Pa.

