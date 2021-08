MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto Police Officer is in critical condition after being shot late Saturday night while helping serve a search warrant. The suspect, who received minor injuries when officers returned fire, was treated at a local hospital and released back into police custody. He was arrested for various weapons violations and three counts of attempted murder of a police officer. He was identified as 42-year-old Jesse James Brooks of Modesto. It started when a traffic officer observed a motorcyclist driving recklessly near West Orangeburg Avenue and Enslen Avenue around 10 p.m., according to Modesto Police. When the officer attempted to stop the...