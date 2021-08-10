Killeen Police asks public's help in identifying pedestrian who was hit, killed on I-14

The Killeen Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a pedestrian who was killed while trying to cross I-14 on Aug. 7.

According to police, the man had no identification on him. He is described as a white man in his late 50s or early 60s with gray/blonde hair, hazel eyes and a beard. Police said he is approximately 5' 8" or 5' 9" and about 250 lbs with a cross tattoo on his upper right arm. He was wearing blue jeans with a black belt, a blue Michael Jackson T-shirt and black and white tennis shoes.

Officers were first sent to the westbound lanes of I-14 in reference to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Saturday just before 6 a.m.

Upon arriving, officers found an unconscious man laying on the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.

An investigation by police found that a Ford F-150 was traveling westbound in the outside lane of I-14 near mile marker 287 when it struck the man trying to cross the highway, police said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone who may know who the man is should contact KPD at 254-501-8800.