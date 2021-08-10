Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killeen, TX

Killeen Police asks public's help in identifying pedestrian who was hit, killed on I-14

Posted by 
KCEN
KCEN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbpkR_0bMneYwF00

The Killeen Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a pedestrian who was killed while trying to cross I-14 on Aug. 7.

According to police, the man had no identification on him. He is described as a white man in his late 50s or early 60s with gray/blonde hair, hazel eyes and a beard. Police said he is approximately 5' 8" or 5' 9" and about 250 lbs with a cross tattoo on his upper right arm. He was wearing blue jeans with a black belt, a blue Michael Jackson T-shirt and black and white tennis shoes.

Officers were first sent to the westbound lanes of I-14 in reference to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Saturday just before 6 a.m.

Upon arriving, officers found an unconscious man laying on the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.

An investigation by police found that a Ford F-150 was traveling westbound in the outside lane of I-14 near mile marker 287 when it struck the man trying to cross the highway, police said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone who may know who the man is should contact KPD at 254-501-8800.

Comments / 1

KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Killeen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy