Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate confirms Homendy to head transportation safety board

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Jennifer Homendy by voice vote to chair the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the agency charged with investigating all civil aviation and other transportation accidents.

Homendy, 49, has served on the board since August 2018 and previously was a senior legislative staffer working on transportation issues. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

160K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#The U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

U.S. State Department says all embassy personnel at Kabul airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department said late Sunday that all American embassy personnel in Kabul had been safely evacuated and are now located on the premises at Hamid Karzai International Airport. State Department spokesman Ned Price in a statement added that the Kabul airport’s “perimeter is secured by...
California StateAgriculture Online

Senate confirms Moffitt as agriculture undersecretary for marketing

California state agriculture official Jennifer Moffitt, who pledged to give farmers more leverage in dealing with meatpackers, was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday as agriculture undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs. She was the first Biden nominee approved by the Senate for a sub-cabinet post at the USDA. As...
Congress & Courtsstjosephpost.com

Senate confirms Moffitt for USDA post

The U.S. Senate Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Jenny Moffitt as Agriculture Department undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs. Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow of Michigan says, “Moffitt brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective as both a farmer and a policy maker.”. The Senate Agriculture Committee...
Economyverticalmag.com

HAI congratulates Jennifer Homendy as new NTSB chair

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 19 seconds. Helicopter Association International (HAI) is pleased to congratulate the Honorable Jennifer Homendy on her confirmation Monday as chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). “We applaud Chair Homendy’s confirmation,” says James Viola, president and CEO of HAI. “We look forward to continuing...
Congress & Courtswamc.org

Limo Safety Measures Part Of Senate Infrastructure Package

As the third anniversary of the Schoharie limousine crash nears, new federal safety measures are another step closer to becoming law after this week’s approval of a bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Senate. The Senate on Tuesday passed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with bipartisan support. A...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Senate votes to back transportation ban of COVID-19 positive migrants

Senators delivered a warning shot Wednesday to President Biden over the border mess and interior immigration enforcement in a series of votes signaling that even some Democrats are worried that the administration has lost its way. In one direct rebuke to Mr. Biden, senators voted overwhelmingly to embrace language that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Senate Republicans Block Durbin's Attempt To Confirm Ronald Davis To Serve As Director Of U.S. Marshals Service

WASHINGTON,D.C. – On the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today requested unanimous consent to approve the nomination of Ronald Davis to serve as Director of the U.S. Marshals Service. Unanimous consent has been used to confirm every Director of the Marshals Service for as long as the position has been subject to Senate confirmation. Despite Davis’ experience and thorough qualifications, Republicans have objected Continue Reading
U.S. Politicssafetyandhealthmagazine.com

Chemical Safety Board nominees discuss qualifications, agency struggles during Senate hearing

Washington — Amid concerns from stakeholders – including a trade association representing chemical manufacturers – a trio of Chemical Safety Board nominees defended their qualifications during a July 29 confirmation hearing before the Chemical Safety, Waste Management, Environmental Justice, and Regulatory Oversight Subcommittee. Sylvia Johnson, Steve Owens and Jennifer Sass...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy