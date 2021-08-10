U.S. Senate confirms Homendy to head transportation safety board

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Jennifer Homendy by voice vote to chair the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the agency charged with investigating all civil aviation and other transportation accidents.

Homendy, 49, has served on the board since August 2018 and previously was a senior legislative staffer working on transportation issues. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)