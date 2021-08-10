Just A Bunch Of Funny Tweets About The Least Surprising Bachelorette Exit Ever
After an entire season of flying under the radar, it seemed like Justin Glaze and Katie Thurston’s relationship was a secret work of art. But during the Aug. 9 Bachelorette finale, Katie decided their masterpiece love story would remain unfinished, as the Bachelorette said a heartfelt goodbye to the 27-year-old Baltimore sales consultant/artist during the finale episode of Season 17. Despite making it to the final two, Justin was sent packing riiiight after Katie’s Fantasy Suite date with Blake Moynes, and these tweets about Justin Glaze’s Bachelorette elimination honestly belong in a museum.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0