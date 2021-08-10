Just A Bunch Of Funny Tweets About The Least Surprising Bachelorette Exit Ever

The Bachelorette‘s Katie was already reeling this week after Michael’s early departure… and things didn’t get any easier for her, did they?. Monday’s episode was officially “hometowns,” but thanks to Covid, the show had to stage pseudo-hometown visits at the New Mexico resort where they’ve been filming all season. First up is Blake, who introduces Katie to his native Canada by taking her to a cabin filled with dead animal heads and hockey sticks. They take shots of maple syrup, ride a mechanical moose and play street hockey to get the full Canuck experience… as.