ORLANDO, Fla. (WKRC) - Three, two, one -- LIFT OFF! A new out-of-this-world experience is being unveiled in Disney World's Epcot this fall. On Friday, Walt Disney World Resorts announced the arrival of Space 220, a fine-dining restaurant with a twist on your traditional "Wait to be Seated:" Guests will first arrive at the Space 220 Departure Lounge in Future World. They then board "space elevators" that take you on to Centauri Space Station -- an experience Disney Parks describes as feeling like you're being transported 220 miles above Earth with views of the world shrinking away.