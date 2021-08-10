New COVID-19 death announced by Mendocino County Monday evening brings death toll to 54 (updated 7pm)

Update 7pm: In the last hour, Mendocino County Public Health posted a new data card, after previously posting a differing data on the county’s website earlier in the day. The updated number is an additional 132 cases of COVID-19 reported since August 5, bringing the total to 5,024. There are 18 people in the hospital, 10 of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Currently, there are 118 people in quarantine. We have requested clarification from the county regarding the change in the data posted today and will update when more information is available.