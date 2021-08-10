Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

This Sustainable Online Grocery Has Everything I Need, From Organic Laundry Detergent to Baking Supplies

By Kendall Cornish
Real Simple
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, there are more ways to shop for groceries and household essentials online than ever before. Of course, the best way to sustain and support your community is to shop the small businesses in your area. But if your schedule is filling up in the wake of office openings or you're ready to make an even greater impact (we're talking global), I recommend making the switch to Hive.

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Health Food#Camping#Organic Laundry Detergent#Baking Supplies#Jacobsen Salt Co#Northwest#Portland Pet Food Company#The U S Hive#Sustainable Summer#Bjornquorn Popcorn And#The Beach Bag Stock Up#Hivebrands Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Grocery & Supermaketwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

A More Loyal Shopper Is Created With Online Grocery

Even though grocery stores were deemed essential in the early days of the pandemic, in-store traffic experienced an understandable decline. By some estimates, foot traffic dropped 66% in the 30 days following the COVID-19 emergency declaration. But people didn’t stop needing grocery items, and because many restaurants were shuttered, food requirements actually grew for many households. And by now, we know where the demand shifted: away from store and to digital channels.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Sheets

Earth Breeze's eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets deliver an alternative to sustainability-minded consumers. With a zero-waste mentality, the product avoids plastic containers and questionable ingredients. Laundry Detergent Eco Sheets are "concentrated, premeasured, low-sudsing, and will remove the toughest stains." This means that they also save on water use—a standard laundry detergent can use up to 90% water. The sheets dissolve efficiently in hot or cold water and are compatible with all machines. They can also be used for hand-washing your delicates. The product is also free from phthalate, phosphate, bleach, dyes, gluten, paraben, and is completely vegan.
ShoppingReal Simple

Shoppers Say This Cooling Mattress Pad Feels Like 'Sleeping on a Cloud'—and It's on Sale for $30

If you're in the market for a cozy bedding upgrade, Amazon shoppers recommend this cooling mattress topper that's 25 percent off right now. The Matbeby Mattress Pad has microfiber filling that's designed to be breathable and cooling, which is great for hot sleepers. Even better, the microfiber layer is also super-soft for a comfortable night's sleep. Plus, you won't have to worry about stretching it out to fit your bed because the mattress pad has deep pockets that can fit mattresses up to 21 inches thick. (Even if your mattress is on the thinner side, the pockets are designed to stay in place.) So even if you move around a lot while you sleep, the mattress pad won't slide around. Stays put, is super-cozy, and keeps you from waking up in a hot sweat? Yes, please.
LifestyleReal Simple

This Hack for Safely Packing All Your Dishes and Glasses Has Over 3,500 Perfect Reviews

Preparing for a move is stressful. There's the expense of it all, the packing the inevitable unpacking, and the near-guarantee that something (or many things) will break. There are inventive ways to protect our things—like the heavy-duty blankets movers with wrap TVs in—but there are also much less innovative methods, like the dirty, old newspapers that plenty of us have wrapped our plates in.
Food & DrinksReal Simple

7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

Want to stock your shelves for quick, nutritious meals? Look no further than these non-perishable favorites. The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Rimmed Baking Sheets for Everything from Sugar Cookies to Roast Chicken

If you only have one kind of baking tray in your kitchen cupboard, make it a rimmed baking sheet. Why? Because it is arguably the most versatile (and plain old useful) variety you can own. What sets it apart, as its name suggests, is the rim that works its way around the perimeter. And that feature isn’t decorative, but rather extremely practical. From baking cookies to roasting mountains of carrots to catching any overflow from a deep-dish apple pie, it’s got you covered. Usually made from steel, it is hefty enough to allow for long cook times without scorching foods but...
ShoppingReal Simple

8 Under-$100 Dorm Decor Finds From Target to Help Spruce Up Your New Room

Creating an oasis out of a dorm room is no easy feat. College newbies share close quarters with people they've never met before, rooms come equipped with lifeless furniture, and storage solutions can be in short supply. But taking time to properly set up your dorm is an important step in the moving process—creating a space that reflects your unique style can transform your new digs into a cozy home.
Behind Viral VideosDemocrat-Herald

3 sustainability hacks from TikTok you need to try

If you’re looking for more ways to be environmentally friendly in your everyday life, TikTok is full of green tips. Here are three that are easy to try:. Get every single drop out of your cleaning products by using this tip from @athomewithshannon. Putting marbles in the bottom of your spray bottles helps the solution rise up.
Beauty & FashionApartment Therapy

These Microfiber Cloths Remove Makeup Better Than Wipes and Save Me so Much Money

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You’ve probably heard the age-old advice: Don’t go to bed with your makeup on. And don’t get me wrong; it’s good advice. But like many people, I’ve struggled to find the right products that will gently and effectively remove my makeup from the day — or at least I used to. Like finding skincare products that work for you, finding the right makeup remover can be an uphill battle. There are so many options out there. And a lot of them, like disposable makeup wipes, are not super sustainable, both financially and environmentally. So where did I find the solution? My mom, of course. Years ago, she gifted me these reusable microfiber cloths that remove makeup with just a little bit of water, and I’ve never looked back.
Beauty & FashionReal Simple

The Best-Selling Travel Steamer on Amazon Is Only $26

Decades that have come and gone are fun to revisit through fashion, books, music, and movies, but the thrill of nostalgia definitely does not extend to appliances. There was once a time when the only way to erase wrinkles from clothing was to pull your iron and ironing board out of the closet. The pair was functional at its best, and terribly cumbersome at its worst, often causing a chore pileup as clothes that needed additional attention were tossed aside in favor of those that were ready to wear. Thankfully, steamers entered onto the scene, including this shopper-loved portable steamer that is so compact and light, it easily fits in a suitcase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy