THE ADDICTED GARDENER: Authorities see uptick in dead bird reports

Wicked Local
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn mid-July, the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife urged the public to report observations of dead birds and to stop using bird feeders and bird baths. The reason was that in late May, wildlife managers in several locations (Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky) had been receiving reports of sick and dying birds. More recently, additional reports were received from Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana, with the same indications – eye swelling, crusty discharge and neurological signs. According to MassWildlife, the majority of affected birds reported were common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins as well as other species of songbirds.

