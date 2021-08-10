Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

More Texas Democrats return, but not enough to end holdout

By PAUL J. WEBER, ACACIA CORONADO
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A monthlong standoff by Texas Democrats who left the state to block a GOP voting bill inched closer to ending Monday as several holdouts returned and put Republicans on the brink of having enough lawmakers to push forward once again with an election overhaul. The Texas...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Legislature#Republicans#Ap#Gop#The Texas Senate#The Texas Supreme Court#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Illinois StateSFGate

Illinois Democrats look to eliminate GOP House district

CHICAGO (AP) — Say goodbye to at least one of your GOP U.S. House members, Illinois. The release of new, detailed census data means Democrats who control state government can begin the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing Illinois' congressional district boundaries. With the state losing a congressional seat due to population loss, they're certain to eliminate a district in heavily Republican areas of central and southern Illinois, where most of the losses occurred.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Editorial: The hunt for fugitive Texas Democrats has begun. Where are the leg irons?

With one tap of the microphone around 3:30 a.m. in the U.S. Senate chamber, Ted Cruz derailed Texas Democrats’ hope of Congress passing federal voting legislation — at least until September. Cruz’s heroic efforts on behalf of his party to stop what he called “a federal government takeover of elections” were a relatively painless endeavor that reportedly took around 15 minutes. Compare that to Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado’s all-night filibuster in Austin to stop a state bill to limit voting access. In this Tale of Two Filibusters, Alvarado’s was more Dickensian, to be sure. While Alvarado in Austin had to drone on about legislation for the better part of 15 hours — unable to sit, lean or take a bathroom break — a filibustering senator in Washington need only utter the phrase “I object.” Sure, Cruz once did a real filibuster to the tune of Green Eggs and Ham but this week, his epic stand felt more like, well, a lazy vacation in Cancun. By the way, Sen. Cruz, you promised us leg irons. Where are the leg irons? Texas’ junior senator recently boasted that as a former state solicitor general, he knows the law and “there is clear legal authority to handcuff and put in leg irons legislators that are trying to stop the Legislature from being able to do business.” Politifact rated the claim false because no law or court ruling makes it “clear” whether the same binding devices used to restrain rapists and murderers could be used to haul runaway Texas Democratic lawmakers back into the House chamber to vote on a misguided Republican voting bill. When the Texas Supreme Court ruled this week that lawmakers could indeed be arrested, Republicans rejoiced. Texas posse in effect against those fugitive Dems! Cruz claimed he was right all along and demanded a correction from the fact-checking organization. Of course, Politifact never disputed the arrest part, only the use of restraints reserved for criminals, and the court didn’t rule on that. So, well done, Politifact. But senator, if we see a single photo of a fugitive Dem shuffling along in heavy leg irons — and we’re pretty sure Fox News would be on top of that development like flies on a rib roast — we’ll issue you an apology ourselves. Come to think of it, we haven’t seen a photo of any House Democrat being arrested at all, not even the one who seems to be crying “nanny nanny boo boo” the loudest with a lawsuit challenging the warrant for his arrest: state Rep. Gene Wu of Houston. The Texas Supreme Court quickly overruled the Houston judge who provided Wu and other Democrats temporary legal shelter, and officials reportedly have started visiting homes. But if House Republicans are hoping to keep the arrests low-key, so as to avoid any martyr-making videos Dems could repurpose in TV campaign ads, they should think twice about knocking on Wu’s door. His wife, a reporter with ABC-13, has easy access to a TV camera. The most disastrous optics would be the arrest of the House’s most veteran and venerated member, state Rep. Senfronia Thompson of Houston. We pity the fool who tries to force Ms. T in a squad car in her pearls. To be sure, Democrats won’t go back without a fight. “Hell no,” state Rep. Celia Israel of Austin told a New York Times reporter who inquired about her return. “I didn’t sacrifice my business, my family time and crispy tacos just to go down to walk into the House floor and help them pander to 5 percent of the electorate.” Crispy tacos? We can think of better things to miss about Texas. Chief among them: live Texas music. We’re broken up that we won’t ever again get to hear the high lonesome voice of Lone Star folk-country legend Nanci Griffith, as news broke Friday of her passing. Our admiration will never fade for the songwriter from Seguin who could find inspiration from details as minute as an elevator ding and who wove the tales of ordinary people into what Chronicle music writer Andrew Dansby called “little shadowboxes: lovingly assembled collections of details and stories that she sung with loving empathy.” Taking our own inspiration from her song “Love at the Five and Dime,” the most important thing we can celebrate about Griffith’s career is that “she made the Woolworth counter shine” and she was a true believer in the transcendence of a well-crafted lyric. Thankfully, not the last of the true believers, though. Lucinda Williams and Jason Isbell more than qualify. And if this damn pandemic hadn’t gotten in the way, plenty of parched Texas music lovers would have been drinking in Isbell’s mournful ballads and Williams’ genre-defying, soulfully strung ruminations on Wednesday night at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. As it was, the performance was canceled over a dispute regarding COVID-19 safety standards. Isbell wanted attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry but his record label claimed the venue wouldn’t comply. Fox 26 morning anchor Sally MacDonald promptly disputed that, tweeting that the issue was one of timing, not refusal of the venue to implement stricter protocols. How did she know? Twitter users had a theory, pointing out that she is the daughter of the pavilion’s CEO, Jerry MacDonald. “She prolly shoulda said that!” Isbell tweeted. Yeah, prolly. And all the school superintendents and local officials across Texas suing Gov. Greg Abbott over his ban on local mask requirements should turn to the governor and let him know where they got their inspiration to test higher authority: “We learned it from watching you!” they should say. As Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton vow to fight the litigious rebels trying to keep kids and families safe, they should also take heart that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Both Abbott and Paxton, in their roles as past and present AG, waxed poetic about their sacred duty to sue the federal government when they felt it was pushing them around. Now, they’re doing the bullying. And karma is having a good laugh. Let’s just hope she’s wearing a mask. Who among us hasn’t done the early morning walk of shame? But few among us has had to do it every day for weeks in front of TV cameras trained on our every move. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has walked the gauntlet past the media mob, his hoodie mostly concealing his downward gaze, each day of preseason training camp even if he won’t travel with the team to the first preseason game. But this week, he finally had enough, turning to the gaggle of reporters, raising his hands incredulously, and asking, “Why are you all always filming me every day? It’s the same (expletive.)” Good question. We can only assume it has something to do with the 22 women who have sued Watson alleging various forms of sexual misconduct or the Texans fans out there who have a right to track the dismal prospects of a team they still loyally claim as their own.
Texas StateUS News and World Report

EXPLAINER: Texas GOP Enlists Law Enforcement to End Standoff

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As the standoff in Texas over new voting laws drags on, Republicans have turned to a drastic option to end the stalemate: using law enforcement to find and retrieve more than 50 Democratic legislators who refuse to return to the state Capitol. It is a last-ditch...
Politicstexasscorecard.com

First Week of Second Special Session Concludes, Senate Nears Finish Line

One week into the second called special legislative session, the Texas Senate has passed almost everything on Gov. Greg Abbott’s special session agenda—again. In what seems like a replay of the first called special session, the Senate has retained a quorum, allowing them to quickly get to work, while the House of Representatives has been left paralyzed, lacking enough lawmakers to do much of anything at all.
Congress & CourtsKeene Sentinel

Texas Senate passes voting legislation after filibuster fails

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans advanced their effort to enact new voting restrictions on Thursday, passing a far-reaching elections bill in the state Senate after a 15-hour Democratic filibuster and pursuing arrests of House Democrats who have refused to return to the state Capitol in an effort to deny the chamber a quorum.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Biden calls Arkansas' Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson to 'commend' his effort to increase vaccines after admitting the ban on mask mandates was an 'error'

President Joe Biden called Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas to thank him for work increasing the vaccine rate in his state, the White House announced Tuesday, after officials have been criticizing other Republican governors for flouting public health recommendations. Biden spoke with Hutchinson on Monday and 'commended' him for 'his...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Senator's 15-Hour Filibuster Spotlights Voting Clash

A Texas Democratic senator who spoke for more than 15 hours against GOP voting restrictions knew she was just delaying the inevitable. Still, Carol Alvarado saw the filibuster as one more tactic she could use to spotlight her party’s marathon clash with Republicans over voting rights. And much like her...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Republicans risk becoming face of delta surge as key GOP governors oppose anti-covid measures

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has banned local governments from implementing mask requirements even as he pleads for emergency medical help in combating a surge in coronavirus cases from the delta variant. In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi L. Noem welcomed hundreds of thousands of revelers to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that last year bore characteristics of a superspreader event for the virus.
LawPosted by
Daily Mail

Runaway Texas Democrats file lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott for 'damaging their reputations' and causing them 'anxiety, discomfort and distress' after he threatened to arrest them upon their return to the state

Almost two dozen Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. last month in order to block two 'restrictive' voting reform bills proposed by Republicans have now filed a lawsuit against GOP Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott threatened to arrest the lawmakers when they eventually return to the Lone Star state after...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Now what? Texas Democrats have a very hard choice to make

(CNN) — On Friday at midnight, the Texas legislature's special session -- the one in which Democrats fled the state in order to keep a stringent voting bill from being passed -- will come to a close. On Saturday at noon, the next special session of the legislature will open.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Week

Greg Abbott turns Republican rage into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott wants everyone to believe he is a champion of personal freedom and public health. To advance the first he has banned mask requirements by local governments and proof of vaccination mandates by local governments and many private businesses. To advance the second he has ordered state troopers to stop private vehicles suspected of transporting duly admitted migrants "who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19 into Texas communities." He issued executive orders to accomplish both ends.
Immigrationamericasvoice.org

The Real COVID Threat To Texans Is Gov. Abbott and His Policies, Not Immigrants

Washington, DC — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) blames his state’s dismal reaction to COVID-19 – and the latest surge of infections, hospitalizations and deaths – on migrants seeking asylum at his state’s border with Mexico. Via executive order, he is attempting to restrict the transportation of migrants and target religious and volunteer organizations that help migrants, which has attracted a federal lawsuit. The Governor, who has national political ambitions, has apparently decided that playing the conservative politics of COVID-19 is more important than protecting Texans from the virus.
Public HealthAOL Corp

WH to DeSantis, Abbott: Handle Delta spike or 'get out of the way'

WASHINGTON — Case counts are mounting in Texas and Florida, the two states where one-third of all infections nationwide were recorded last week. But the Republican leaders there have strenuously resisted public health advice, pushing back against mask mandates and vaccination requirements. That has led to mounting frustration within the White House with Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, and Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy