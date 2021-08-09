The best AUX cable

Tune out the world and focus on the music with the JBL Tune 660NC wireless headphones. These on-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out background noise. What’s more, with technology that reproduces the precise, impressive sound you find in large venues throughout the world, you get bass that’s thundering and powerful. And with up to 44 hours of battery life, while using active noise cancellation, you get long-lasting fun. You also get an extra 2 hours of battery life after just a 5-minute charge. Otherwise, you can get endless listening hours in wired mode. Additionally, these ANC headphones give you hands-free calls and voice assistant support. Furthermore, with wireless Bluetooth streaming, you can stream high-quality sound from your tablet or smartphone without cords. Moreover, these wireless headphones have a lightweight and portable design, making them comfortable to wear and easy to travel with.