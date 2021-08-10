Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bureau, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Illinois. Target Area: Bureau; Putnam The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Putnam County in north central Illinois Southeastern Bureau County in north central Illinois * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 816 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tiskilwa, or near Princeton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bureau Junction and Hennepin. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH