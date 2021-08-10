Cancel
Haywood County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Haywood by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Haywood The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Buncombe County in western North Carolina East Central Haywood County in western North Carolina * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 911 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rainfall due to backbuilding showers and thunderstorms. Radar and gages indicated rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour in this area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Rapid stream rises to near bankfull are expected along Hominy Creek east of Canton, Beaverdam Creek in Canton, and other nearby tributaries to the Pigeon River. Deep ponding of water will also develop in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Canton, Lake Junaluska, Clyde, Enka, Cruso and Candler.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

