I'm not sure why but I have a selfish desire to tell the story of games that shaped my fanhood of the Broncos. Now I've written before, in short form, the history of my love for football and how I wasn't always a Bronco fan so many of these games may seem recent compared to fans who loved the Broncos in those early years, but I still want to tell the story of these games. For each game I may give some background or just dive into the game but I hope that at the end of each story you'll understand why these individual games were impactful, for better or worse, in the long term or the short term, to me.