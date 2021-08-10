Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Who is Nicolle Bradley from “Love After Lockup?”

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its debut in 2018, the WE TV series Love After Lockup has documented the relationships between inmates/people who have recently been released and their partners. While there have been a couple of somewhat successful stories, there have also been quite a few that will leave you scratching your head. Nicolle Bradley’s relationship with her boyfriend, Daonte, is one of the latter. The two met while Nicolle was in jail and Daonte quickly fell in love. Nicolle on the other hand, seems to have more interest in what Daonte can do for her than having a relationship with him. However, could there be more to her than what we see on the show? Of course. Keep reading to learn more about Nicolle Bradley.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love After Lockup#Reality Tv#Love Life#Animals#Pets#Active On Social Media#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Love After Lockup’ Spoilers: WAIT! Doug Cheated On Rachel The Whole Time?

Rachel and Doug met and got married while he was still behind bars on Love After Lockup. Now, he has been released and they are experiencing life as parents and newlyweds. Unfortunately, Dougie has always had two problems. One is following the law. The other is remaining faithful. It seems he’s already in hot water on both ends. Not only was he arrested in the spring but he has a new girlfriend. Seems Dougie’s wandering eye may have spanned his marriage to Rachel.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Miranda Lambert's Brother And His Husband Make A Splash In Her New Video

Miranda Lambert’s latest musical project is a family affair in more ways than one. The Grammy-winning country artist unveiled the video for the Telemitry remix of “Tequila Does,” a track from 2019’s “Wildcard,” on Tuesday. Much of the buzz around the clip has focused on Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who shows off his chiseled physique in a steamy cameo with his brothers, K.C. and Patrick.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Love After Lockup’: Jeff Used Anissa, Begs For New Teeth And Wants Gucci

Viewers were skeptical about Jeff Wombles from the moment he popped up on Love After Lockup. His track record with his girlfriend, Anissa Lewis did not bode well for him. Barely out of prison and the halfway house, Jeff not only has secrets but demands. He has no money but he does have secrets. Now, the forty-year-old has dreams of high-end fashion. Additionally, he is looking to improve his appearance so he’s taken to GoFundMe for assistance. Is it worth it?
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Meet Donna Mills' Daughter Chloe Who Looks Different from Mom but Inherited Her Elegance

Actress and producer Donna Mills is the proud mother of a beautiful daughter named Chloe. While they don't look alike, the young woman inherited her mom's timeless elegance. Donna Mills might be unmarried, but she is a proud mother who is happy to be untraditional in Hollywood. She carved out a path for herself and for her 26-year-old daughter, now residing in a beautiful home as she enjoys life with her small family.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

Sad News For Married At First Sight Stars Erik And Virginia

Fans just received sad news about "Married at First Sight" stars Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs. The Lifetime reality series follows couples matched up by relationship experts who agree to marry when they first meet. The couples meet for the first time at their wedding ceremony. After marrying, the strangers go on a honeymoon and live together for two months. At the end of the two months, each couple has a Decision Day and decides whether to continue the marriage or get divorced.
CelebritiesPopculture

Reba McEntire Waited '66 Years' to Find Boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been dating for over a year, and one of the things the country star likes the most about the actor is his dedication to his faith. During a conversation with her sisters Susie McEntire-Eaton and Alice Lynn Foran on the series Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith, which is being hosted by McEntire-Eaton this season, the three sisters discussed their significant others, including Linn.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Mama June Shannon Practicing ‘Self Love’ Shows Off The ‘New Me’

Mama June Shannon is a changed woman. The reality star claims she is now 17-months sober from drugs and alcohol. June reveals though some days are more challenging than others, she is continuing her journey in self-love. To aid in her celebration, June Shannon took to Instagram to reveal to her followers her new hairstyle stating, “this is the new me,” according to The Sun. Now sporting luxurious long blonde locks, the 41-year-old is the picture of health. But, it has been a long road to recovery for Shannon.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is The Bachelorette’s Blake Moyne’s sister?

BLAKE Moynes is a family man who is competing for Katie Thurston's heart on season 17 of The Bachelorette. Blake made it through to Katie's hometown dates, which airs July 19. 2021. How many times has Blake Moyne featured on The Bachelorette?. Blake is no stranger to The Bachelorette franchise,...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Reality Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

“My 600-lb Life” star Gina Marie Krasley had died at the age of 30. According to her obituary, Krasley “passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 1st, 2021.”. The obituary brought attention to her love for dancing and video games, as well as time spent...
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Are 'Brat Love Judy' Stars Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart Married?

The veteran hip-hop artist Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris, is giving viewers a never-before-seen look into her and her girlfriend Jesseca "Judy" Dupart's world in their reality show Brat Loves Judy. Audiences will watch as the couple navigates their new relationship — from renovating their new house to growing their promising careers to couples' therapy and a surprise engagement.
Trouble Relationshipnickiswift.com

Why Mike Wolfe's New Girlfriend Is Being Bullied Amid His Divorce

"American Pickers" has followed the exploits of Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the country in hopes of unearthing valuable antiques since 2010. Season 22 of the show premiered in 2021 as both hosts endured personal turmoil. Frank stepped away from the show to address health issues, and Mike continued filming as he went through a divorce with Jodi Catherine Wolfe, per Cinema Blend. Mike and Jodi, who have a daughter together, were married in 2012 but had been separated since June 2020. In March of 2020, the couple had "entered a collaborative family law participation agreement," per People. As covered by TMZ, by November the two decided to officially call it quits, as Jodi filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." That divorce, however, was not the only news the outlet reported about Mike's love life.
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Nadia Sawalha's husband makes intimate confession about their marriage – fans react

Nadia Sawalha was feeling the love this week - and that was clear to see as she shared four loved-up selfies with her husband Mark Adderley and paid him the sweetest tribute. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, the Loose Women star reminisced about their recent trip to Norfolk and wrote alongside the selfies, which show Nadia kissing Mark on the cheek: "Swipe across to see how much of an epic fail this 'let's do some nice pics' was that we took when we were in Norfolk! Idiots!"
TV & VideosEssence

Diamond Jack From 'Love Is Blind: After The Altar' On Carlton, What Went Wrong With Rumeal, And Not Giving Up On Love

She shares why she returned for 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' and why she's not giving up on finding love anytime soon. You can’t hold back Diamond Jack. The beauty, whom a horde of quarantining Netflix viewers were introduced to from the hit series Love Is Blind last February, made that clear when asked how she deals with the disappointments she’s faced while looking for love. There was the very unfortunate confrontation with her short-lived fiancé Carlton Morton, which ended in him calling her out her name and her throwing her engagement ring in a pool. (He would return it to her at the reunion. She’s since flushed it.) And upon her return for the short follow-up series, After the Altar, a seemingly promising connection with a guy named Rumeal ended with him leaving in frustration because he couldn’t have 100 percent of her attention at the anniversary party that reunited cast. It wasn’t easy, but don’t let the tears fool you. She’s doing just fine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy