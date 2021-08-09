Florida in the cone as tropical storm watches issued for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:16:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 15:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior .The risk of flooding continues into the first part of Monday. FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, including the following areas, in Puerto Rico, Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, Vieques, and Western Interior. In Virgin Islands, St Croix and St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands. * Through Monday afternoon * The center of Tropical Depression Grace is south of the local islands, tracking to the west-northwest, with rainbands pushing over the local islands. This storm will continue to bring periods of heavy rain. The potential for life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides continues, as well as rapid river flooding. The heavy rainfall activity will continue into early Monday, with southern and eastern Puerto Rico having the best chance of observing the heaviest rainfall activity. * Expect additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts, particularly across southern and eastern Puerto Rico. As a result, there is a risk for urban and small stream and flash flooding, which could lead to mudslides as well as rapid river rises, through the first part of Monday.