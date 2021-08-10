PRECIOUS-Gold wallows at multi-month lows as tapering bets buoy dollar, yields

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices languished near multi-month lows on Tuesday, hurt by a rise in U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar after robust U.S. jobs data last week raised bets over the Federal Reserve tapering stimulus earlier than expected.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,730.47 per ounce by 0039 GMT. On Monday, prices touched $1,684.37, their lowest since March 31.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.4% higher to $1,732.90 per ounce.

* The dollar index firmed near more than two-week high, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* U.S. Treasury yields rose to a more than three week high as record-high job openings on top of stronger-than-expected employment gains in July added to the narrative of an improving labour market.

* Job openings, a measure of labour demand, shot up by 590,000 to a record high of 10.1 million on the last day of June, the U.S. Labour Department reported in its monthly Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS).

* Two Federal Reserve officials said on Monday that the U.S. economy is growing rapidly and that while the labour market still has room for improvement, inflation is already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes.

* Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation, but a Fed rate hike would dull bullion’s appeal as that increases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,023.54 tonnes on Monday from 1,025.28 tonnes on Friday.

* Silver was steady at $23.43 per ounce after falling to an eight-month low in the previous session. Platinum edged 0.1% higher to $980.81 and palladium rose 0.1% to $2,603.20.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Aug 1200 Brazil IPCA Inflation Index MM July (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)