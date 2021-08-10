Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold wallows at multi-month lows as tapering bets buoy dollar, yields

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices languished near multi-month lows on Tuesday, hurt by a rise in U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar after robust U.S. jobs data last week raised bets over the Federal Reserve tapering stimulus earlier than expected.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,730.47 per ounce by 0039 GMT. On Monday, prices touched $1,684.37, their lowest since March 31.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.4% higher to $1,732.90 per ounce.

* The dollar index firmed near more than two-week high, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* U.S. Treasury yields rose to a more than three week high as record-high job openings on top of stronger-than-expected employment gains in July added to the narrative of an improving labour market.

* Job openings, a measure of labour demand, shot up by 590,000 to a record high of 10.1 million on the last day of June, the U.S. Labour Department reported in its monthly Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS).

* Two Federal Reserve officials said on Monday that the U.S. economy is growing rapidly and that while the labour market still has room for improvement, inflation is already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes.

* Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation, but a Fed rate hike would dull bullion’s appeal as that increases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,023.54 tonnes on Monday from 1,025.28 tonnes on Friday.

* Silver was steady at $23.43 per ounce after falling to an eight-month low in the previous session. Platinum edged 0.1% higher to $980.81 and palladium rose 0.1% to $2,603.20.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Aug 1200 Brazil IPCA Inflation Index MM July (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

160K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Holdings#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#The Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#Labour Turnover Survey#Spdr Gold Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Related
Businessrock947.com

U.S. consumer sentiment plummets in early August to decade low

(Reuters) -U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade, in a worrying sign for the economy as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment, a survey showed on Friday. The unexpected reading could give Federal Reserve policymakers...
BusinessCNBC

Gold pinned near one-week peak on weak consumer sentiment print

Spot gold was flat at $1,779.51 per ounce by 0100 GMT, having earlier hit a high since Aug. 6 at $1,780.82. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,781.20. Gold prices hovered near a one-week high on Monday, as a plunge in U.S. consumer sentiment allayed some concerns of an early tapering by the Federal Reserve.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Covid Hits Consumer Sentiment

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher in early European trading Monday, but remained near a one-week low as rising Covid-19 cases and slumping U.S. consumer confidence could pressure the Federal Reserve to delay tapering its bond-buying program. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,780 amid lower US Treasury yields

Gold prices have recovered a significant portion of the daily drop. Traders will be watching US data and the FOMC Minutes for the week ahead. Update: Gold prices lack the strength to make any decisive movement on Monday. The prices opened higher but failed to preserve the momentum, and continued to face pressure near the $1,780 mark. The US Treasury yields trade at 1.25% with more than 3% losses, following the disappointing US consumer sentiment. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment slumped to 70.2 in August, much lower than the market forecast of a 81.2 rise. US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers from the initial losses on geopolitical tensions and growing concerns of the Delta variant cases in the Asia-Pacific region. The disappointing Chinese economic data exerted pressure on the higher side on the concerns of falling demand. Higher global equity markets and lack of ETF investor buying also weighed on the precious metal.
RetailFXStreet.com

US dollar bulls looking for reversion of the drop

US dollar down in the dumps following Friday's data. US Consumer Sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. At the time of writing, the US dollar is where we left off from Friday, trading within a 92.493 and 92.553 range in consolidation following a drop in Friday's plunging consumer sentiment data.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan sheds gains after disappointing economic data

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly touched a 10-day high against the dollar on Monday but pared all its gains as fresh signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy hit market sentiment. Official data showed China's factory output and retail sales growth both slowed in July as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a 10-day high of 6.4717 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4799. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4733 per dollar, the highest level since Aug. 6, and was changing hands at 6.4775 at midday, 8 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The retreat in the spot yuan was driven by the disappointing data that fueled concern about growth momentum in China, traders said, as fundamentals remained the key factor deciding the yuan's value over mid- to long-term. Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said the weaker activity indicators and widening outbreaks of Delta variant have reinforced easing PBOC's easing measures. "Thus far, negatives in Asian currencies have been largely domestically driven. Global cues are still relatively benign, especially in the context of falling real yields in the DM economies. Should there be a secular move higher in real yields later in the year, EM Asian currencies could come under more pressure," Wu said in a note. Many market economists and analysts believed more easing measures were needed to arrest the economic slowdown, but powerful tools including rate cut should be unlikely. "We expect fiscal policies to be more proactive at pushing belated infrastructure projects," said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING. "There is no need for policy interest rate cuts as the RRR cut has pushed down market lending rates. Another RRR cut should happen in 4Q21 if there are more incidents and dramatic policy actions." Earlier in the session, China's central bank injected billions of yuan through medium-term loans into the financial system, which many market participants interpreted as an effort to prop up the economy, although the cost of such borrowing was left unchanged. In global markets, the dollar held near a one-week low versus major peers, after slumping the most in almost seven weeks on Friday as diving U.S. consumer confidence hurt bets for an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy. The global dollar index stood at 92.545 at midday, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4788 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4717 6.4799 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4775 6.4767 -0.01% Divergence from 0.09% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.78% Spot change since 2005 27.77% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.6 98.78 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.545 92.535 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4788 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6594 -2.82% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Holds Gain Amid Slump in U.S. Sentiment, Virus Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held an advance as a drop in U.S. consumer sentiment and concerns over the highly contagious delta virus strain stoked demand for the haven asset. Caution returned to global markets after data Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August to the lowest in nearly a decade as Americans grew more concerned about the economy’s prospects, inflation and the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. New variants like delta are moving the bar for herd immunity to near impossibly high levels, while countries are also grappling with vaccine hesitancy and supply issues.
Economyinvesting.com

Gold Price Outlook: Time To Get Real

This article was originally published at TopDown Charts. Gold prices are on edge ahead of an important Federal Reserve event. We see a variety of risks that are net bearish for the yellow metal. Traders should closely monitor movements in real 10-year yields for a sense of where gold futures...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Eyeing $1800 Resistance

The US dollar declined at the end of last week's trading, which allowed gold to move to the resistance level at $1780. The gold commodity achieved a weekly gain of about 1%, reducing its loss since the beginning of the year 2021 to less than 7%. Its gains came after gold prices were in a downward spiral this month, driven by positive economic data and a possible pullback by the US Federal Reserve's policy.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains depressed below mid-110.00s, near two-week lows

USD/JPY prolonged last week’s retracement slide for the fourth consecutive session on Monday. COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure amid sliding US bond yields. Diminishing odds for an early Fed taper undermined the USD and did little to lend any support. The USD/JPY pair maintained its offered...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Down as U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls, Trims Fed Taper Bets

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Monday morning in Asia, remaining near a one-week low. The U.S. currency slumped the most in almost seven weeks on Friday after a sharp fall in. U.S. consumer confidence lessened the likelihood of a tighter U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy. The U.S. Dollar...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Steadying Above 1.38 as Data and Fed Risks Dominate

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3730-1.3756. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar rate was finding a firmer footing above the recently-tested 1.38 support level on entry into a busy week that could see Sterling’s resilience tested again by the greenback as the Federal Reserve (Fed) edges closer toward a tapering of its quantitative easing programme.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below one-week peak as dollar ticks higher

* Geopolitics a focus as Taliban seize Afghanistan. * Platinum and palladium down more than 1% (Updates prices) Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar held steady, although receding worries about early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and concerns over the coronavirus Delta variant kept bullion near a one-week peak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy