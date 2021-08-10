Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Australia shares hit record high on financial gains, robust James Hardie earnings

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares touched an all-time high on Tuesday, boosted by financial stocks and strong earnings from blue-chip companies fibre cement maker James Hardie and annuities provider Challenger.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.41% to a record high of 7,569.4 points by 0043 GMT. The benchmark closed flat on Monday at 7,538.4 points.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.43% at 27940.83, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.01%

Financials rose 0.6% as Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gained as much as 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

Financial services firm IOOF Holdings Ltd led gains on the sub-index, rising 2.61%, followed by Suncorp Group Ltd , gaining 2.35%.

Investor focus in now on earnings as companies started to report their results in earnest this week.

The world’s largest fibre cement maker, James Hardie Industries PLC rose as much as 5.8% to hit a record high on raising its annual adjusted profit forecast after its first-quarter adjusted earnings climbed 50%.

Shares of Challenger Ltd climbed as much as 3.3% after the company posted an annual net profit after tax of A$592.3 million ($434.22 million), undoing the A$416 million loss in the prior pandemic-hit period.

Gold stocks were the biggest drag on the index, falling nearly 1%, after the precious metal slumped to a more than four-month low overnight.

Gold miners Ramelius Resources Ltd and Geopacific Resources Ltd dragged on the sub-index the most, slipping 3.42 and 3.08%, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,738.6 points.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

160K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financials#Australian#S P#Ioof Holdings Ltd#Suncorp Group Ltd#Challenger Ltd#Ramelius Resources Ltd#Geopacific Resources Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
World Bank
Related
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trading lower prior to Monday's opening bell

U.S. equity futures were trading lower heading into the first trading session of the week as the spread of the Delta variant threatens to sap some speed from the economic recovery. Second-quarter earnings season may be winding down, but it isn’t going quietly. The retail sector will take center stage...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares flat on cautious Asian markets; SpiceJet dives

BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed on Monday, as cautious investors weighed a possible slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, while budget carrier SpiceJet dropped after reporting a wider quarterly loss. By 0403 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.06% at 16,519.70 and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dollars stumble as China worries hurt sentiment

SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Australia and New Zealand dollars fell on Monday, as risk sentiment soured in Asia following disappointing Chinese economic data while fast-growing outbreaks of COVID-19 threaten Australia’s largest cities with longer lockdowns. The Australian dollar was 0.52% lower at $0.7338 as officials said the country’s...
Stocksinvesting.com

ASX 200 Dips In Early Trade

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 traded 29.1 points or 0.38% lower on Monday, easing from gains of 1.16% last week and retreating from record high valuations as market participants digested weaker than expected corporate earnings while Australia’s domestic coronavirus situation continues to worsen. New South Wales added a record 478...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan sheds gains after disappointing economic data

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly touched a 10-day high against the dollar on Monday but pared all its gains as fresh signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy hit market sentiment. Official data showed China's factory output and retail sales growth both slowed in July as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a 10-day high of 6.4717 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4799. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4733 per dollar, the highest level since Aug. 6, and was changing hands at 6.4775 at midday, 8 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The retreat in the spot yuan was driven by the disappointing data that fueled concern about growth momentum in China, traders said, as fundamentals remained the key factor deciding the yuan's value over mid- to long-term. Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said the weaker activity indicators and widening outbreaks of Delta variant have reinforced easing PBOC's easing measures. "Thus far, negatives in Asian currencies have been largely domestically driven. Global cues are still relatively benign, especially in the context of falling real yields in the DM economies. Should there be a secular move higher in real yields later in the year, EM Asian currencies could come under more pressure," Wu said in a note. Many market economists and analysts believed more easing measures were needed to arrest the economic slowdown, but powerful tools including rate cut should be unlikely. "We expect fiscal policies to be more proactive at pushing belated infrastructure projects," said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING. "There is no need for policy interest rate cuts as the RRR cut has pushed down market lending rates. Another RRR cut should happen in 4Q21 if there are more incidents and dramatic policy actions." Earlier in the session, China's central bank injected billions of yuan through medium-term loans into the financial system, which many market participants interpreted as an effort to prop up the economy, although the cost of such borrowing was left unchanged. In global markets, the dollar held near a one-week low versus major peers, after slumping the most in almost seven weeks on Friday as diving U.S. consumer confidence hurt bets for an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy. The global dollar index stood at 92.545 at midday, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4788 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4717 6.4799 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4775 6.4767 -0.01% Divergence from 0.09% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.78% Spot change since 2005 27.77% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.6 98.78 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.545 92.535 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4788 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6594 -2.82% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Weak China data halts winning streak for European stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 16 (Reuters) - A ten-day run of gains for European stocks came to a halt on Monday following a surprise slowdown in China’s economic indicators, with commodity-linked stocks falling the most.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 drops as oil, mining stocks weigh; Ultra Electronics jumps

(Reuters) -London’s FTSE 100 fell on Monday as weakness in commodity prices hit heavyweight energy and mining shares, while Ultra Electronics jumped after it agreed to a takeover deal. The blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 0.8%, dragged down by miners Glencore, Anglo American and Rio Tinto and oil majors BP and...
StocksLife Style Extra

London close: Stocks finish firmer as investors cheer Babcock disposal

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed in the green on a relatively quiet Friday in London, as investors digested the latest import price data from across the pond. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.35% at 7,218.71, and the FTSE 250 was ahead 0.18% at 23,788.45. Sterling was in...
Stocksfxempire.com

Dow, S&P Close at Records as Disney Offsets Drop in Sentiment

Walt Disney rose 1.00% as one of the biggest boosts to both the Dow and benchmark S&P index after its profit topped market expectations as its streaming services added more customers than expected and its pandemic-hit U.S. theme parks returned to profitability. But a report from the University of Michigan...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Disney, tech stocks lift Dow, S&P 500 to record highs

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Friday and were set for a second week of gains, as Walt Disney and tech-related shares rose, with the market sentiment getting a boost from easing inflation worries and a recovery in corporate earnings. Mega-cap growth...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

US, European Stocks Rise As Traders Unmoved By Covid, Inflation

Wall Street added to record highs and Germany's blue-chip stocks index reached new heights on Friday as investors shrugged off concerns about Covid's spreading Delta variant and US inflation pressures. A jump in wholesale prices added to expectations the Federal Reserve will shift course and pull back on its stimulus...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow, S&P futures hit record highs after Disney's strong earnings

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 futures inched to record highs on Friday after Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)'s forecast-beating results, while signs of cooling inflation and a strong recovery in corporate earnings kept the indexes on track for a second straight week of gains. Disney jumped 5.4% in premarket...
Economyaudacy.com

DoorDash's Q2 orders hit record high but revenue gains slow

DoorDash booked a record number of orders in the second quarter even as its revenue growth slowed from pandemic-induced highs. The San Francisco-based delivery company said its total orders rose 69% to 345 million in the April-June period from the same span in 2020. Non-restaurant orders __ from new partners like 7-Eleven, PetSmart and the grocery chain Albertsons __ grew faster than restaurant orders, DoorDash said.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares gain on Wall Street strength, robust earnings

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares were set to climb for a fifth straight session on Thursday, underpinned by solid earnings from domestic companies and overnight strength on Wall Street, although some profit-booking capped those gains. The Nikkei share average edged up 0.19% to 28,123.67 by 0214 GMT, while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy