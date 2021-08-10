Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxezT_0bMnXELe00
Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King, shown Oct. 10, 2020, currently has at least six NIL agreements with various companies. Photo courtesy of Bart Boatwright/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback D'Eriq King signed an endorsement deal with the NHL's Florida Panthers, it was announced Monday.

King becomes the first college player to ink a sponsorship agreement with the Panthers. Under the pact, the signal-caller will make appearances at some of the Panthers' games and events, plus engage with fans on social media and produce digital content.

The 23-year-old King also will work with the NHL club to develop a merchandise collection, co-branded art and his own exclusive concession menu item, which will be available at all Panthers games and events at BB&T Center.

"D'Eriq is a superstar both on and off the field and we are excited to reach and engage South Florida sports fans in new ways through this collaborative partnership," said Sam Doerr, the Panthers' chief strategy officer.

The Panthers were the first major professional sports team in the United States to establish an NIL program. The plan allows student-athletes the opportunity to profit from their name, image and likeness.

King has been one of the most sought-after college athletes in the country since players could start signing NIL deals earlier this summer. His deal with the Panthers is at least the sixth known deal that he has signed.

"The whole NIL thing, I think it's really good for college football," King said last month. "My thing was work with good companies. You can't work with everybody.

"You want to work with companies that align with your core values. You don't want to go out there and work with that company, that company, that company."

King already has NIL agreements with College Hunks Moving Company, Murphy Auto Group, Dreamfield, The Wharf and Panini America.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
163K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'eriq King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Hurricanes#College Football#Nil#D Eriq#Murphy Auto Group#Panini America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks. Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Getting Crushed After Justin Fields’ Game Today

One preseason game won’t define Justin Fields‘ NFL career, but the No. 11 overall pick did look fantastic this afternoon against the Miami Dolphins. The Chicago Bears pulled off a trade during the first round of this year’s draft just so they can get select Fields. Countless fans were wondering why Fields even slipped out of the top 10, especially considering how many quarterback-needy teams are in the league.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Tim Tebow’s Preseason “Block” Is Going Viral

Former college football star turned NFL tight end Tim Tebow made his Jacksonville Jaguars preseason debut on Saturday evening. Tebow, who is pretty buried on the Jaguars depth chart, saw some action in his team’s first game of the preseason schedule. While the former Florida Gators star quarterback didn’t make...
College Sportswilliamsonhomepage.com

Vandy QB Seals signs NIL deal with VandySports.com

Following a breakout freshman season, quarterback Ken Seals has established himself as the face of the Vanderbilt Commodores for the foreseeable future. Now, heading into his sophomore season, Seals will get even more exposure beyond Saturdays after signing a Name, Image and Likeness deal with VandySports.com, the Vanderbilt affiliate for Rivals.com.
College SportsPosted by
Sportico

Florida Panthers First to Sign College Athletes—to Endorsement Deals

The Florida Panthers recently announced plans to become the first major pro sports franchise to align with college athletes since the rules pertaining to the monetization of their name, image and likeness changed on July 1. JohnWallStreet has since learned the club has signed University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King to an endorsement deal. Opendorse co-founder Blake Lawrence called the tie-up smart. College athletes often have large followings in line with the demographics of the pro sports consumer, and aligning with those individuals can be a “very approachable, affordable channel for pro teams to deliver highly targeted messaging to fans in...
Miami, FLNew York Post

D’Eriq King becomes first college athlete to sign NIL deal with pro team

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has become a pioneer of the NIL era. King became the first college athlete to agree to a promotional deal with a professional sports team on Monday. The Florida Panthers signed the quarterback to a deal that will require him to appear at Panthers games, develop merchandise and concession items, and collaborate with the organization on social media content to engage fanbases.
NFLESPN

Trevor Lawrence bounces back from early sack, turns in solid debut as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence's first NFL snap ended with a sack that nearly turned into a fumble, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback didn't let that rattle him. The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick bounced back from that inauspicious start and turned in a solid but unspectacular performance in the Jaguars' 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday night. Lawrence threw for 71 yards -- including a 35-yarder to Marvin Jones Jr. to convert a third down -- but failed to lead the first-team offense to any points in his two possessions and admittedly held onto the ball too long at times.
NFLSports Illustrated

Fields, Lawrence, Tua Take the Field in NFL Preseason

Welcome to the weekend! The weather may still feel like summer, but the sports calendar looks a lot like fall. A Saturday loaded with football and soccer is a good Saturday in my book, and I can’t wait to finally get a glimpse of this highly touted rookie QB class. Throw in the return of one ace and the Cy Young push for another, and it’s a great day to watch sports.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jaguars Quarterback News

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer turned a lot of heads this Thursday, as he told reporters that Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew II will have an “open competition” to see who will start Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Minshew has been fairly productive for Jacksonville over the past...
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde: Miami Hurricanes get first win — D’Eriq King runs, looks and sounds healthy | Commentary

D’Eriq King took the snap, read the defense and saw the opportunity he just mentioned on the sideline to the guy he worked closest with this offseason. Not a coach. Not some teammate. It was a physical therapist who helped return his surgically repaired knee to health. “I told him I wanted to run so I can show what I can do,” King said. Here, in the opening moments of the first practice, King ...
Miami, FL247Sports

All eyes on QB D’Eriq King as Hurricanes begin fall camp

The fate of the Miami Hurricanes’ 2021 season relies on the healthy of quarterback D'Eriq King, who is coming off a torn ACL in the Cheez-It-Bowl. By all accounts, including King himself, he will be ready for the season-opening showdown in Atlanta, Ga. against Alabama, fresh off their sixth national championship in the last 12 years.
NFL247Sports

QB D'Eriq King: I couldn't wait for this day

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King has been saying it all summer, but on Friday night, he finally got to show everyone in attendance at Greentree Practice field that it wasn’t just lip service. King’s surgically repaired right knee is just fine. “My knee feels fine,” King said following the practice. “Going...
Miami, FLchatsports.com

UM QB D’Eriq King ‘looks like the same old D’Eriq’ in first preseason practice; Jeremiah Payton, Cameron Williams no longer on roster

CORAL GABLES — Throughout the Miami Hurricanes’ first practice of preseason camp Friday night, starting quarterback D’Eriq King was hoping one specific play call would be made during the team’s 11-on-11 drills. “I’m begging them to give me a pull-read,” said King, who’s seven months removed from surgery to repair...

Comments / 0

Community Policy