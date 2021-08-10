Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King, shown Oct. 10, 2020, currently has at least six NIL agreements with various companies. Photo courtesy of Bart Boatwright/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback D'Eriq King signed an endorsement deal with the NHL's Florida Panthers, it was announced Monday.

King becomes the first college player to ink a sponsorship agreement with the Panthers. Under the pact, the signal-caller will make appearances at some of the Panthers' games and events, plus engage with fans on social media and produce digital content.

The 23-year-old King also will work with the NHL club to develop a merchandise collection, co-branded art and his own exclusive concession menu item, which will be available at all Panthers games and events at BB&T Center.

"D'Eriq is a superstar both on and off the field and we are excited to reach and engage South Florida sports fans in new ways through this collaborative partnership," said Sam Doerr, the Panthers' chief strategy officer.

The Panthers were the first major professional sports team in the United States to establish an NIL program. The plan allows student-athletes the opportunity to profit from their name, image and likeness.

King has been one of the most sought-after college athletes in the country since players could start signing NIL deals earlier this summer. His deal with the Panthers is at least the sixth known deal that he has signed.

"The whole NIL thing, I think it's really good for college football," King said last month. "My thing was work with good companies. You can't work with everybody.

"You want to work with companies that align with your core values. You don't want to go out there and work with that company, that company, that company."

King already has NIL agreements with College Hunks Moving Company, Murphy Auto Group, Dreamfield, The Wharf and Panini America.