Global CO2 Laser Market Analysis In Electronic Equipment &Components Industry | Technavio Insights On The Application, Geography & Vendors

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the CO2 laser market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.59% with an incremental growth of $ 511.93 mn during 2021-2025. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Impact of COVID-19With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CO2 Laser Market is likely to witness a Mixed impact. In the short term, the market demand will show at Par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The CO2 laser market growth will increase by $511.93 million during 2020-2025.
  • Who are the top players in the market?AMTEC Inc., Coherent Inc., Control Laser Corp., El.En. Spa, Epilog Corp., FANUC Corp., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kern Laser Systems, LightMachinery Inc., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG are a few of the key vendors in the CO2 laser market.
  • What are the key factors driving the CO2 laser market growth?The key factors driving the CO2 laser market growth are the rapid growth of high-precision machining.
  • What segments are covered in the CO2 laser report?Technavio has segmented the CO2 laser market by application (Industrial, Communication, Medical, and Others) and geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Digital Signage Market Report - The digital signage market has the potential to grow by USD 6.71 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.80%. Get a Free sample report Now!

Data Logger Market Report - The data logger market value is projected to grow by USD 937.19 million at a CAGR of 4.08% during 2021-2025. Get a Free sample report Now!

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AMTEC Inc., Coherent Inc., Control Laser Corp., El.En. Spa, Epilog Corp., FANUC Corp., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kern Laser Systems, LightMachinery Inc., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this CO2 laser market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

CO2 Laser Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

CO2 Laser Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
  • Industrial
  • Communication
  • Medical
  • Others
  • Geography
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • MEA
  • South America

CO2 Laser Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The CO2 laser market report covers the following areas:

  • CO2 Laser Market Size
  • CO2 Laser Market Trends
  • CO2 Laser Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing cosmetic dentistry as one of the prime reasons driving the CO2 Laser Market growth during the next few years. APAC will contribute to 47% of the overall CO2 laser market growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the CO2 laser market in APAC.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

CO2 Laser Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist CO2 laser market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the CO2 laser market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the CO2 laser market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CO2 laser market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Communication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AMTEC Inc.
  • Coherent Inc.
  • Control Laser Corp.
  • El.En. Spa
  • Epilog Corp.
  • FANUC Corp.
  • Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.
  • Kern Laser Systems
  • LightMachinery Inc.
  • TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-co2-laser-market-analysis-in-electronic-equipment-components-industry--technavio-insights-on-the-application-geography--vendors-301350415.html

SOURCE Technavio

TheStreet

TheStreet

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
