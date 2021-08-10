Annie Sue Miller Collins, 90
Annie Sue Miller Collins, age 90, of Sanford, North Carolina, formerly of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Central Carolina Hospital. She was born in Polk County, Florida on May 19, 1931 to the late Richard R. Miller and Ida Victoria Jeffries Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jesse K. Collins; son Arthur Collins; brother Alvin (Bubba) Miller; sister Rachel M. Hendrix and son-in-law Jerry M. Farmer. Mrs. Collins enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and especially playing dominoes. She will be greatly missed.www.lkldnow.com
Comments / 0