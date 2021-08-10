Cancel
Annie Sue Miller Collins, 90

Annie Sue Miller Collins, age 90, of Sanford, North Carolina, formerly of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Central Carolina Hospital. She was born in Polk County, Florida on May 19, 1931 to the late Richard R. Miller and Ida Victoria Jeffries Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jesse K. Collins; son Arthur Collins; brother Alvin (Bubba) Miller; sister Rachel M. Hendrix and son-in-law Jerry M. Farmer. Mrs. Collins enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and especially playing dominoes. She will be greatly missed.

Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Mobile Tour Brings Vaccine Info to Two Lakeland Flea Markets

A mobile tour aimed at educating Latinos about COVID-19 vaccines and combatting misinformation is coming to two Lakeland flea markets this weekend. Esperanza Hope for All is bringing its mobile tour to:. Silver Moon Flea Market, 4100 New Tampa Highway, on Saturday from 5 a.m. to noon. Lakeland Mi Pueblo...
Posted by
LkldNow

Brenda Tice, 67

Mrs. Brenda Tice of Lakeland, FL passed away on Tuesday, July 27th 2021. She was 67 years old. Funeral Services for Mrs. Brenda Tice will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday August 12th, 2021 at New Bethel AME Church located at 2122 Martin Luther King Jr Ave. Ceremony will also take place at New Bethel AME Church at 12 p.m.. Mrs. Brenda was a loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Friend, and a dedicated member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated and will be truly missed by many.
Polk County, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Polk Again Sets New Highs for COVID Cases, Test Positivity

LkldNow’s COVID-19 chart, below, illustrates the virus’ trajectory in Polk County far more dramatically than our words can. This week’s 5,703 new cases is the highest weekly number yet, and Polk’s average positivity rate of 26.3 for the past week is also a record. The chart is based on weekly...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Dr. Clifton Cannady Wheeler, 74

Dr. Clifton Wheeler entered an eternity with his Savior on Monday, July 26, 2021. He was 74 years old. Clifton was born on October 30, 1946, in Durham, NC, to Clifton Columbus and Alice Green Wheeler. He was also loved and cared for by Miss Stessie Lyons. He earned his undergraduate degree in 1968 at Davidson College, earned his medical degree at Duke University School of Medicine and served his residency at Duke University Medical Center in Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Martha Jane Sult, 80

Martha Jane Sult (Johnson) 80, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2021, in Lakeland, FL. Her daughters Patricia and Mary Beth were at her side. Martha was born in Ansted, WV, to Francis Elizabeth and James Franklin Johnson. She had one sister, Luanna, and 2 brothers, Bob and James Edward. Martha grew up in Falls View, WV, and attended Gauley Bridge High School, Marshall University and very proudly graduated from Sinclair Community College in 1988 in Dayton, Oh. She held many positions over the years — secretary at Gauley Bridge High School, office manager at RESA IV in Fayetteville, WV, office manager of several construction companies and secretary at Edgewater Methodist Church in Port Charlotte, FL. She also held many Omega Province and chapter offices in her beloved Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority. Martha was ultra organized and always knew where the comma went and where to end a sentence.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Dixieland’s Biscuits and Benedicts Plans a November Opening

After more than two years of waiting, Biscuits and Benedicts plans to open in Lakeland’s Dixieland neighborhood before the end of the year. The owners recently posted on Facebook that the city approved “the last step needed for us to move forward with our opening.”. Co-owner James Kerr, 36, of...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Silver Alert Canceled After Woman Reunites With Family

Lakeland police have canceled a Silver Alert that was issued this morning for Sherri Carpenter, 56, saying she has been located and is being reunited with her family. Lakeland police are asking for help finding Sherri Carpenter, 56, who has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia. She was last seen Monday afternoon leaving Glengreen Lane in Lakeland driving a red 2014 Nissan Sentra with Florida tag NTC S32.
Bartow, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Tamara R. Wesley Daymon, 46

Tamara R. Wesley Daymon was born March 6, 1975 to Oscar James Wesley, Sr. and Gwendolyn Johnson in Bartow, Florida. She was a professional home health care assistant with Helping Hands for many years. She received her last calling by her Savior on July 18th, 2021 at Advent Health Care-Lake Wales at 8:32 a.m..
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Richard Michael Lemanski, 74

Richard Michael Lemanski, 74, died at home on Sunday, July 18, 2021 following a long illness. Richard was born May 28,1947, in Waltham, Massachusetts but lived the majority of his life in Tampa and Lakeland. His parents were the late Richard F. Lemanski and Jean Pipkin West Lemanski Cherry Jones.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Michael Dunn, Dave Waller

MICHAEL DUNN, a former Lakeland city commissioner, will proceed toward trial on a second-degree murder charge. A three-judge appeals panel rejected his lawyers’ claim that Circuit Judge Donald Jacobsen erred when he rejected Dunn’s bid to dismiss the charge on “stand-your-ground” grounds. Next step: Pre-trial conference Aug. 16. DAVE WALLER...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

West Pipkin Road Widening Starts Next Month

West Pipkin Road will be widened between South Florida Avenue and Medulla Road to meet the demands of growth in southwest Lakeland, The Ledger reports. The work by Hubbard Construction of Winter Park starts next month and is expected to take around two years. The cost to Polk County: $42 million, with $6 million coming from the city of Lakeland.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Teens Can Meet Police and Ask Questions at LPD Summit

Teens in Lakeland are invited to the Lakeland Police Department’s first Peace Teen Summit at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 30. The morning-long summit at Lake Mirror Auditorium is geared to those ages 13 to 18 in an effort to enhance communication with law enforcement and improve race relations, said Police Chief Ruben Garcia.

