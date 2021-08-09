Cancel
Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Announced As Double Recipient Through Government Of Canada's Feminist Response And Recovery Fund And Métis Women's Leadership Initiative

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) / Women of the Métis Nation, the National Indigenous Women's Organization representing Métis women across the Métis Nation Motherland, was recently announced as one of 237 projects that are set to receive funding as part of the federal government's $100 Million Feminist Response and Recovery Fund through the Department of Women and Gender Equality (WAGE). LFMO also received an initial investment from WAGE to develop Métis Women's Leadership initiatives to strengthen and support Métis Women in their leadership goals and opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the numerous gaps and barriers that Métis Women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks experience, including a number of policies, practices and legislation that prevent them from fully participating in many social, political and economic spheres. With this funding, LFMO will help enhance and create further avenues for safety for Métis Women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks through a Homeland-wide application of a Métis-specific Culturally Competent Gender-Based Analysis + (CCGBA+) tool.

As part of this project, LFMO will also produce an online training program, as well as several digital shorts, developed closely alongside Métis Women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks. In 2019, LFMO released its own Métis-specific GBA+ toolkit and looks forward to building upon this for wider use and reach, with a focus on organizations engaging with Métis Women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

On Friday, August 6 th, Minister Maryam Monsef announced major investments as well for LFMO, the Assembly of First Nations and Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada to further support Indigenous Women's leadership capacity and empowerment in Canada.

President Melanie Omeniho of LFMO states, "These investments made by WAGE for Métis Women and other Indigenous Women in Canada represent sincere belief in our resilience, our potential and the capacity of Métis Women to create real change in our communities, families and our Métis Nation."

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for Métis Women across the Motherland. LFMO aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of Women, 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks of the Métis Motherland.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

