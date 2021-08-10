University of Saint Francis offering COVID-19 vaccination incentives

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis (USF) announced it will now offer incentives for students, faculty and staff to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. While USF said it will not mandate vaccines, masks or social distancing for the upcoming school year, the school said it will pay $100 to students, faculty, and staff who are fully vaccinated by Sept. 15. A visa gift cards will be given to students and employees will receive their incentive through payroll, the USF website said.