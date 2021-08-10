Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

University of Saint Francis offering COVID-19 vaccination incentives

WANE-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis (USF) announced it will now offer incentives for students, faculty and staff to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. While USF said it will not mandate vaccines, masks or social distancing for the upcoming school year, the school said it will pay $100 to students, faculty, and staff who are fully vaccinated by Sept. 15. A visa gift cards will be given to students and employees will receive their incentive through payroll, the USF website said.

www.wane.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Education
Fort Wayne, IN
Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Fort Wayne, IN
Health
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Fort Wayne, IN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Fort Wayne, IN
Education
Fort Wayne, IN
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Usf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Schools close throughout the Florida Panhandle ahead of Tropical Storm Fred

(CNN) — With Tropical Storm Fred gaining strength on the way to the Florida Panhandle, many schools in the area are closed Monday to brace for its impact. Still about 175 miles south of Panama City, Florida, as of early Monday morning, Tropical Storm Fred maintained maximum sustained winds of 50 mph while moving toward the state at 6 mph, with an expected landfall in the western Panhandle Monday afternoon or early evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Comments / 1

Community Policy