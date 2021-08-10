Cancel
WB and AMC Agree To New Theatrical Window For 2022 Movies

SuperHeroHype
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWB and AMC Agree To New Theatrical Window For 2022 Movies. The availability of vaccines signaled a light at the end of the tunnel with respect to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless, the world isn’t out of the woods yet. The rise of new COVID variants and falling vaccination rates have caused a spike in cases, resulting in the reinstitution of mask mandates and other safety protocols. Naturally, this has several people worried about the areas of business hit hardest by the pandemic, including movie theaters. However, it sounds like Warner Bros. and AMC are taking steps to ensure the survival of the theatrical experience.

www.superherohype.com

