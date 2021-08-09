Bell Announces Offering Of Series US-5 Notes And Series US-6 Notes

Cancel
This news release contains forward-looking statements. For a description of the related risk factors and assumptions, please see the section entitled "Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" later in this release.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bell Canada (Bell) today announced the public offering in the United States of US $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of Notes in two series (the US Offering). The US $600 million 2.150% Series US-5 Notes will mature on February 15, 2032 and will be issued at a price of US $99.561 per $100 principal amount for a yield to maturity of 2.197%. The US $650 million 3.200% Series US-6 Notes will mature on February 15, 2052 and will be issued at a price of US $99.961 per $100 principal amount for a yield to maturity of 3.202%. The Notes are being publicly offered in the United States through a syndicate of underwriters. Closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on August 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BCE Inc.

Bell plans to apply a portion of the net proceeds from the US Offering towards the $2.07 billion cost of 3500 MHz spectrum licenses it agreed to acquire pursuant to the Canadian spectrum auction completed in July 2021 and the balance for the repayment of short-term debt and general corporate purposes.

The US Offering is being made in the United States pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated August 9, 2021 to Bell's short form base shelf prospectus dated November 16, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-10. The Notes are not being offered in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the Notes filed with securities regulatory authorities in the United States may be obtained from the Investor Relations department of Bell Canada at Building A, 8th floor, 1 Carrefour Alexander-Graham- Bell, Verdun, Québec, H3E 3B3 (telephone 1-800-339-6353). Copies of these documents are also available electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval of the Canadian Securities Administrators (SEDAR), at www.sedar.com, or on the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval system, administered by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (EDGAR) at www.sec.gov.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the expected timing and completion of the proposed sale of the Notes, the intended use of the net proceeds of such sale and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are presented in this news release for the purpose of giving information about the proposed offering referred to above. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The timing and completion of the abovementioned proposed sale of the Notes is subject to customary closing terms and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the proposed sale of either series of the Notes will occur, or that it will occur at the expected time indicated in this news release.

About BellBell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries: Caroline Audet 514-391-9794 caroline.audet@bell.ca @Bell_News

Investor inquiries: Richard Bengian 514-786-8219 richard.bengian@bell.ca

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bell-announces-offering-of-series-us-5-notes-and-series-us-6-notes-301351557.html

SOURCE Bell Canada

BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize And Pricing Of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering

Fisker Inc. (FSR) ("Fisker") today announced the upsize and pricing of $625,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), representing an increase of $25,000,000 aggregate principal amount from the previously announced proposed offering size. Fisker also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on August 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessBusiness Insider

GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized Offering of US$550 Million of Senior Notes

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL") today announced that it has closed its previously announced upsized offering of US$550.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). GFL intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AdaptHealth Announces Proposed Offering Of $550 Million Senior Notes Due 2030

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) - Get Report ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company"), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that its subsidiary, AdaptHealth LLC (the "Issuer"), has commenced, subject to market and other conditions, an offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 (the "senior notes").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Yamana Announces Pricing Of US$500 Million Of 10-Year Unsecured Senior Notes

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") today announced that it has priced an offering of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.630% Senior Notes due August 15, 2031. The notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of Yamana and will be unconditionally guaranteed by certain of Yamana's subsidiaries that are also guarantors under Yamana's credit facility. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2021. Yamana intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the redemptions of its 4.76% Series C Senior Notes due 2022, its 4.91% Series D Senior Notes due 2024, its 4.78% Series B Senior Notes due 2023 and its 4.950% Senior Notes due 2024 thereby reducing its overall outstanding debt, reducing overall interest and carrying charges on outstanding debt and extending outstanding debt maturities.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Hess Midstream Operations LP Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of Senior Notes Due 2030

Hess Midstream Operations LP (the "Issuer"), a consolidated subsidiary of Hess Midstream LP (HESM) - Get Report ("HESM" and, together with the Issuer, "Hess Midstream"), today announced that it has priced $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.250% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "Notes") at par in a private offering. Hess Midstream intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance the previously announced repurchase by the Issuer of approximately 31 million Class B units from affiliates of Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners. The private offering of the Notes is expected to close on August 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rock Tech Shareholders Approve All Motions At Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) is pleased to announce that all matters set forth in the management proxy and information circular dated July 15, 2021, (the "Circular") were approved by the shareholders of Rock Tech at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") in Vancouver on August 13, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

LQT Therapeutics Announces Closing Of US$19M Series A Financing To Advance Lead Compound Through Phase 1 While Advancing Portfolio Assets

- Company established with world-class research from leading academia and industry leaders- Lead program targets a novel kinase involved in cellular stress response - Experienced and proven team advancing therapies for Long QT Syndrome and resistant cancers. LAVAL, QC, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LQT Therapeutics, Inc. (LQTT) a pharmaceutical...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Upwork Inc. ("Upwork") (Nasdaq: UPWK) today announced that it proposes to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes"), subject to market conditions and other factors. The notes are to be offered and sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Upwork also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CannTrust Announces Appointment Of Successor Auditor

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CannTrust Holdings Inc. ("CannTrust" or the "Company") (unlisted) announced today the appointment of MNP LLP as its auditor. This follows the Company's prior announcement of a change in auditor from KPMG LLP ("KPMG") dated April 30, 2021. The Company's audit committee and board have approved the appointment of MNP effective August 13, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Fisker (FSR) Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625M Green Convertible Notes Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") today announced the upsize and pricing of $625,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), representing an increase of $25,000,000 aggregate principal amount from the previously announced proposed offering size. Fisker also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on August 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cloudflare (NET) Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1 Billion of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cloudflare, Inc. ("Cloudflare") (NYSE: NET) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $1 billion aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Cloudflare also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.
Businessfinchannel.com

Colliers to Issue US$150 Million and €125 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

The FINANCIAL — Already-strong balance sheet further reinforced by long-term, attractively priced notes due 2031. Colliers International Group Inc. announced that it has entered into a note purchase agreement to issue US dollar and Euro fixed rate senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”), consisting of US$150 million of 3.02% Notes due 2031 and €125 million of 1.52% Notes due 2031.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Choppers’: Here’s Paul Teutel Sr.’s Net Worth in 2021 After Bankruptcy and Legal Issues

“American Choppers” star Paul Teutel Sr. has faced a lot of ups and downs since the show ended in 2010. Its initial airing saw an average of three million viewers in its prime. However, the show’s end has since seen Teutel Sr. in a world of financial trouble according to the Daily Voice. 2018 peaked with the “American Choppers” star filing for bankruptcy. Because of this, fans became interested as to the man’s networth.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

