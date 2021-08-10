Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

The Fruitguys Community Fund Continues To Provide Grants To Small American Farms Despite Pandemic

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite funding setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The FruitGuys Community Fund , a nonprofit founded by office fruit delivery pioneers and certified B Corp The FruitGuys, today announced the small farms chosen as its 2021 grantees in an amended grant cycle.. Grants totaling nearly $15,000 were awarded to three farms and agricultural nonprofits on the East Coast, West Coast, and South/Central regions of the U.S. for environmental sustainability projects. This year The Community Fund considered semi-finalists from the 2020 grant cycle. A majority of funds were directed to those farmers most vulnerable during this time, including farmers of color, women farmers, and farmers who are veterans. Additionally, these farms are actively increasing low-income food access in an effort to directly contribute to community food security.

"Small American farms play a key role in local economic and environmental prosperity and the sustainability project we're funding will have long-lasting impacts on both the individual farms and their neighboring communities," said Sheila Cassani, project director for The FruitGuys Community Fund. "We are humbled to continue to provide this critical funding and grateful that the selected farms are thriving despite the challenges over the last year."

The 2021 grantee farms, ranging in size from three to eight acres, will use the funding for projects that help support pollinator plantings, incorporate egg-laying hens alongside sustainable fruit and vegetable production, and a solar well transition to reduce energy costs for a pasture-raised animal operation.

The following farms have been selected for the 2021 grant cycle:

  • Sankofa Community Farm Location: Philadelphia, PA Project: Support pollinator plantings, beehive maintenance, and related youth educational programming. Awarded: $5,000.00
  • Petaluma Bounty Location: Petaluma, CA Project:Funding for the construction, startup costs, and infrastructure to incorporate egg-laying hens alongside their sustainable fruit and vegetable operation. Budget: $4,995.08
  • 4MG Farm Location: Sanger, TX Project::Solar well transition for pasture-raised animal operation. Budget: $5,000.00

Founded in 2012, the fund provides micro grants (up to $5,000) to small farms and agricultural nonprofits for sustainability projects that have a large positive impact on the environment, local food systems, and farm diversity. To date, The FruitGuys Community Fund has awarded 88 grants totaling more than $341,000 dollars aimed at impacting on-farm sustainability efforts through manageable projects.

About The FruitGuys Community FundThe FruitGuys Community Fund is a nonprofit, fiscally-sponsored project of Community Initiatives whose goal is to support small farms' efforts to promote greater environmental and economic health, community engagement, and advocacy that supports sustainable agriculture. Founded in 2012, the fund is one of the only microgrant programs available to American farms. These grants help farms enhance pollinator habitats, conserve water, increase soil health, extend growing seasons, and increase productivity. 

Media Contacts

Sheila Cassani The FruitGuys sheila.cassani@fruitguys.com 510-541-4806

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-fruitguys-community-fund-continues-to-provide-grants-to-small-american-farms-despite-pandemic-301351619.html

SOURCE The FruitGuys Community Fund

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Local Food#San Francisco#Food Systems#Charity#The Community Fund#Pa Project#Fruitguys Community#Community Initiatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

33 Organizations Get SBA Grants to Help Small Business in “Underserved Communities”

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has issued over 30 grant awards to women-owned, rural-based, and socially or economically disadvantaged small businesses. The grant awards are part of the Federal and State Technology (FAST) Partnership Program. The grants amount up to $125,000 each and are aimed at funding specialized training, mentoring and technical assistance for research and development-focused small businesses.
Georgetown, TXAustin American-Statesman

Georgetown continues to distribute funding for pandemic-affected utility customers

The city of Georgetown still has more than $900,000 in funding available to help residential utility customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic pay their utility bills. The COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program offers up to $1,500 to residential utility customers who have past due balances and can show their income or employment has been affected by the pandemic or any resulting restrictions. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 30. Financial assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while funds last.
Agriculturepncguam.com

New project aims to increase Guam’s local poultry and egg production

Guåhan Sustainable Culture’s (GSC) new Poultry Development Project, aimed at developing twenty (20) new poultry farmers and increasing Guam’s local egg production was launched on Friday, August 13. Sustainable farming, including poultry farming, has been growing in both popularity and practice. In addition, the community’s interest and support to “Buy...
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Biz Roundup: Salisbury Community Foundation accepting applications for grant funding

SALISBURY — The Salisbury-Rowan County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2021 grant program. Grants will be awarded to support a broad range of charitable purposes. Priority will be given to effective programs and strategies that address community needs and will prioritize requests that focus on arts and culture, early childhood and K-12 education, higher education, the environment and human services. All proposed projects must serve the residents of Salisbury.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Tahlequah Community Fund looking for grant applications

The Tahlequah Community Fund is launching the 2021 grant cycle and is seeking grant applications from Tahlequah area nonprofit organizations. TCF encourages applications that address any of a broad array of community interests including arts, education, culture, health and wellness, community beautification, conservation, and human services. Projects focused on youth education and development will be given priority consideration.
EnvironmentWashington Post

We should be wary of creating green-energy environmental inequities

The Aug. 8 Washington Post Magazine article “In rural Texas, green vs. green” poorly captured the fundamental issues related to solar development and loss of green space. Other serious overriding questions about society’s approach to solar, climate change and the environmental equity exist. For example, the “Amazon Arlington Solar Farm...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Low Carbon Agriculture: cutting through the noise to support the farming transition

The event will provide practical guidance on sustainable land use, renewable energy generation and emission control, cutting through the noise to get to the heart of what new changes mean for farmers, by covering specific pressing topics such as policy, carbon storage, soil health, natural capital, net zero, renewable energy, low emission vehicles and agri-tech.
Baton Rouge, LAL'Observateur

Grants available for charities, faith groups, and small businesses providing COVID relief

BATON ROUGE – Starting Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, charities, faith-based organizations and small businesses can apply for grants to support COVID-19 response and relief efforts in Louisiana through the Louisiana Nonprofit and Small Business Assistance Program. Eligible nonprofits include churches and other faith-based organizations, public charities, and groups with federal...
Columbia County, PALancaster Farming

Farmers Discuss Benefits of Planting Into Living Cover

CATAWISSA, Pa. — When it comes to experimenting with planting corn and soybeans into a living cover crop, Mark Rohrbach isn’t afraid to plant in plain sight. Rather than hide a cover crop test in a back field to keep any mistakes out of view, Rohrbach takes the opposite approach on his Columbia County farm.
Willits News

Mendocino County Community Foundation accepting grant proposals $254,500 in funding available

The Community Foundation of Mendocino County has announced $254,500 in available funding from its Field-of-Interest grant program. Field-of-Interest funds are established to make grants in specified areas of interest (e.g., the environment or human services), or specified geographical areas, or both. Nonprofit organizations from throughout Mendocino County can submit proposals online until 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Family Farmer Emergency Fund Provides Drought & Pandemic Relief

With many small farms still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, and deepening impacts felt from the drought, Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF) is relaunching its California Family Farmer Emergency Fund for farmers in crisis. The current drought is sending shock waves through California’s food system; as wells go dry,...
New Market, TNStandard Banner

Farm can continue as events venue, despite zoning

The Tennessee Supreme Court declined last week to hear a local zoning case, closing a decade of disagreement over the use of a New Market farm as an events venue. The mandate, which follows a 2020 Appeals Court decision upholding the trial judge’s ruling, allows Shawn and Priscilla Wilmoth and their Cedar Pond Farms to continue hosting weddings and other events as part of their agribusiness, even though the land is zoned residential.
Greenville, MEwabi.tv

Despite pandemic, Greenville continues strong tourism boost for business

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Despite the pandemic, Greenville saw a rush of tourism in the area last summer. Some businesses owners say this year, it’s even greater. “COVID actually helped Greenville as sad as that is. You know, you hate to benefit from something that was so tragic for so many people, but I think it really did make a big difference for us. I think we’re still just riding that wave,” said Cheri Goodspeed, Co-Owner of Kamp Kamp antique store.

Comments / 0

Community Policy