The Fruitguys Community Fund Continues To Provide Grants To Small American Farms Despite Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite funding setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The FruitGuys Community Fund , a nonprofit founded by office fruit delivery pioneers and certified B Corp The FruitGuys, today announced the small farms chosen as its 2021 grantees in an amended grant cycle.. Grants totaling nearly $15,000 were awarded to three farms and agricultural nonprofits on the East Coast, West Coast, and South/Central regions of the U.S. for environmental sustainability projects. This year The Community Fund considered semi-finalists from the 2020 grant cycle. A majority of funds were directed to those farmers most vulnerable during this time, including farmers of color, women farmers, and farmers who are veterans. Additionally, these farms are actively increasing low-income food access in an effort to directly contribute to community food security.

"Small American farms play a key role in local economic and environmental prosperity and the sustainability project we're funding will have long-lasting impacts on both the individual farms and their neighboring communities," said Sheila Cassani, project director for The FruitGuys Community Fund. "We are humbled to continue to provide this critical funding and grateful that the selected farms are thriving despite the challenges over the last year."

The 2021 grantee farms, ranging in size from three to eight acres, will use the funding for projects that help support pollinator plantings, incorporate egg-laying hens alongside sustainable fruit and vegetable production, and a solar well transition to reduce energy costs for a pasture-raised animal operation.

The following farms have been selected for the 2021 grant cycle:

Sankofa Community Farm Location: Philadelphia, PA Project: Support pollinator plantings, beehive maintenance, and related youth educational programming. Awarded: $5,000.00

Philadelphia, PA Support pollinator plantings, beehive maintenance, and related youth educational programming. $5,000.00 Petaluma Bounty Location: Petaluma, CA Project: Funding for the construction, startup costs, and infrastructure to incorporate egg-laying hens alongside their sustainable fruit and vegetable operation. Budget: $4,995.08

Petaluma, CA Funding for the construction, startup costs, and infrastructure to incorporate egg-laying hens alongside their sustainable fruit and vegetable operation. $4,995.08 4MG Farm Location: Sanger, TX Project::Solar well transition for pasture-raised animal operation. Budget: $5,000.00

Founded in 2012, the fund provides micro grants (up to $5,000) to small farms and agricultural nonprofits for sustainability projects that have a large positive impact on the environment, local food systems, and farm diversity. To date, The FruitGuys Community Fund has awarded 88 grants totaling more than $341,000 dollars aimed at impacting on-farm sustainability efforts through manageable projects.

About The FruitGuys Community FundThe FruitGuys Community Fund is a nonprofit, fiscally-sponsored project of Community Initiatives whose goal is to support small farms' efforts to promote greater environmental and economic health, community engagement, and advocacy that supports sustainable agriculture. Founded in 2012, the fund is one of the only microgrant programs available to American farms. These grants help farms enhance pollinator habitats, conserve water, increase soil health, extend growing seasons, and increase productivity.

