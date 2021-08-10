Clancy Brown Joins Ever-Expanding John Wick 4 Cast
As if the cast of John Wick 4 wasn't already amazing as it is, Clancy Brown has just boarded the project in an undisclosed role. Brown will be joining returning star Keanu Reeves who's back as the titular vigilante, but as of now, it's unclear if Brown will be of any help to John Wick, but best of luck to him if he's coming in as an antagonist. Of course, Brown has a history of taking on rather villainous roles at various points in his career.www.imdb.com
Comments / 0