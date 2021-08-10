Same-Day Delivery Market In The US During 2021-2025|COVID-19 Impact Analysis |Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The same-day delivery market in the US in the Air Freight & Logistics industry is poised to grow by USD 9.82 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the same-day delivery market in the US will progress at a CAGR of 20.31%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite Corp., Target Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers, and Zipline are some of the major market participants.
The growing B2C e-commerce market in the US will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Same-Day Delivery Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Same-Day Delivery Market in US is segmented as below:
- End-user
- B2C
- B2B
- C2C
- Service
- Regular Service
- Priority Service
- Rush Service
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
Same-Day Delivery Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the same-day delivery market in the US provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite Corp., Target Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers, and Zipline.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Same-Day Delivery Market size in US
- Same-Day Delivery Market trends in US
- Same-Day Delivery Market analysis in US
The same-day delivery market in the US is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The growing B2C e-commerce market in US will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the established players increasingly adopting in-house delivery network will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the same-day delivery market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Express Delivery Market in Brazil by Service and Customer - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025:The express delivery market size in Brazil is expected to grow by USD 1.49 billion and record a CAGR of 3.88% during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Drayage Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025:The drayage services market value is projected to grow by USD 2.90 billion at a CAGR of 2.27% during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Same-Day Delivery Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist same-day delivery market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the same-day delivery market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the same-day delivery market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of same-day delivery market vendors in US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Regular service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Priority service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rush service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc.
- Courier Express
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corp.
- Last Mile Logistics
- Power Link Expedite Corp.
- Target Corp.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- USA Couriers
- Zipline
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/same-day-delivery-market-in-the-us-during-2021-2025covid-19-impact-analysis-technavio-301350508.html
SOURCE Technavio
Comments / 0