New Dragon Ball FighterZ patch to buff most characters, introduce new tagging mechanic

The world of Dragon Ball is quite vast, and spans multiple series like Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super, as well as a lot of movies (including one that we never talk about…you know the one I’m talking about). Unfortunately, a large majority of these movies aren’t canon, which means there’s really no point in watching a lot of them, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch them if you want to. The last movie (aside from Resurrection F, which takes place much later in the timeline) is Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon. In regards to the Dragon Ball Z timeline, it takes place some time after the Majin Buu saga ends. Before you read any further, it’s important for you to know that there will be spoilers for Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon ahead, so if you want to skip those spoilers, I would go right to the end of the article.