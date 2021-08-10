Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Dragon Ball FighterZ patch to buff most characters, introduce new tagging mechanic

By Cale Michael
dotesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco hosted the first Dragon Ball FighterZ Show in several months, sharing a long list of updates coming to the game, including tomorrow’s huge patch that will add multiple system changes, new mechanics, and buff basically every character on the roster. The biggest system change is the inclusion of...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Ball Super#Dragon Ball Z#Game Mechanics#Dragon Ball Fighterz#Tagging#Guard Cancels And#Dbfz#Sonicfox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesTwinfinite

Tales of Arise Gets Tons of Screenshots & New Details About Skits, Camping, Cooking Farming, & More

The Japanese arm of Bandai Namco released a large gallery of screenshots and more information about its upcoming cross-generation JRPG Tales of Arise. We get to see the new skits in 3D the let you discover different sides of the personality of each character. Not only they will portray any costume and accessories worn by your characters, but we also see how they showcase the time and pace when and where they happen.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball's Profits Are Holding Up Insanely Well, Says New Report

Dragon Ball continues to be one of the most lucrative franchises in anime, and that has not changed even amidst its hiatus. As fans well know, the series has been out of commission on television for years, and there's been no new films since 2018. But with an all-new movie slated for 2022, Dragon Ball is picking up steam if a new fiscal report is correct.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania’s New Trailer Introduces the Gang

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania’s latest trailer introduces the upcoming action puzzler’s simian cast. Or maybe that should be re-introduces, since Super Monkey Ball Mania is an amalgam of three games, Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2 and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. If you’ve never played any of those three, we’ll elaborate; the Super Monkey Ball series has you guiding a ball with a monkey inside it (hence the title) around all manner of 3D levels.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Creator Hypes Dragon Ball in New Note

Naruto's creator, Masashi Kishimoto, has worn his love for anime and manga on his sleeve, often taking the opportunity to draw characters made popular by other mangakas, and in a recent note, the mangaka who founded the Hidden Leaf Village praised the creation of Akira Toriyama in Dragon Ball. While not just taking the opportunity to praise the Shonen franchise that features Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters, Kishimoto took the opportunity to praise a surprising character and how said fighter has become one of his favorite parts of the series to date.
Video GamesGematsu

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC character Jiren (Full Power) trailer

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Dimps have released the debut trailer for newly announced Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 downloadable content character Jiren (Full Power), who will join the game via the “Legendary Pack 2” due out this fall. The end of the trailer also teases the next downloadable content character...
MoviesTVOvermind

Is Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon Worth Watching?

The world of Dragon Ball is quite vast, and spans multiple series like Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super, as well as a lot of movies (including one that we never talk about…you know the one I’m talking about). Unfortunately, a large majority of these movies aren’t canon, which means there’s really no point in watching a lot of them, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch them if you want to. The last movie (aside from Resurrection F, which takes place much later in the timeline) is Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon. In regards to the Dragon Ball Z timeline, it takes place some time after the Majin Buu saga ends. Before you read any further, it’s important for you to know that there will be spoilers for Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon ahead, so if you want to skip those spoilers, I would go right to the end of the article.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Super: What are the 10 most popular characters? Official results

What are the most popular characters in Dragon Ball Super? Viz Media, editor responsible for the publication of the series in North America and Europe, has published a ranking with the 25 most popular characters; do not settle for giving prominence only to the Top-10. So, let’s get to know who is the warrior most loved by fans of the latest canonical series in the Dragon Ball universe. ¿Vegeta? ¿Goku? ¿Gohan?
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

New Pokemon Snap Update 2.0.0 Patch Notes

Update 2.0.0 has arrived for New Pokemon Snap and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Nintendo has now released a pretty major update to Pokemon Snap which is a game exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch platform. Today’s update is pretty neat because all...
Video Gameshypebeast.com

'Apex Legends' Season 10 Introduces Stylish New Character

Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence reveals Seer, a new stylish intel-seeking legend, as well as a range of new weapon updates, legend metas, game modes, and map updates. “With microdrones and an artist’s eye, Seer spots opportunities that other Legends might miss and seizes them in the most beautiful way he can,” reads the official description. The new legend has a “Heart Seeker” passive which can hear heartbeats of nearby threats when aiming down sights, a tactical ability that summons microdrones that temporarily interrupts enemy actions and reveals their health, and an ultimate which creates a sphere of microdrones that reveals the footsteps of moving enemies and firing weapons.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Apex Legends player showcases new Fuse buff with game-winning play

Fuse received a significant buff in the latest Apex Legends update, and a player showed how just effective the changes are in a game-winning clip. The Apex Legends Emergence patch introduced a lot of new content for players to enjoy, including several adjustments and changes to legends. Fuse received a significant update, and his Motherload ultimate ability now reveals players caught in the blast. His Knuckle Duster ability also lasts twice as long, meaning players can continuously keep an enemy in a spot while the cluster bomb explodes.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Psychonauts 2 Video Introduces New Characters - News

Developer Double Fine Productions has released the first episode of the Basic Braining series of video that provides a behind-the-scenes- look at Psychonauts 2. In this episode learn about some of the new characters Raz will meet at Psychonauts HQ: his fellow members of the intern program. View the Basic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy