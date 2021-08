"Pope marked you." That's why the Reapers are hunting Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and her new group in Season 11 of The Walking Dead, which reveals Ritchie Coster will play the villain leader name-dropped in the extended Season 10. In last season's "Home Sweet Home," a silent sniper (Mike Whinnet) murders what's left of Maggie's friends — the Wardens — and keeps quiet when Maggie interrogates him about the attack on their home that few survived. "We did nothing to you," Maggie growls with a bolt ready to fire, but the camouflaged killer gives up only three words before blowing himself up with a grenade: "Pope marked you."