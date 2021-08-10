Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eddy County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Eddy, Griggs, Nelson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a bathroom, closet or basement. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Eddy; Griggs; Nelson The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Southeastern Eddy County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 811 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mchenry, or 36 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mose around 815 PM CDT. Red Willow Lake around 825 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include McVille and Kloten. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eddy County, ND
County
Griggs County, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
City
Mchenry, ND
City
Devils Lake, ND
County
Nelson County, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Schools close throughout the Florida Panhandle ahead of Tropical Storm Fred

(CNN) — With Tropical Storm Fred gaining strength on the way to the Florida Panhandle, many schools in the area are closed Monday to brace for its impact. Still about 175 miles south of Panama City, Florida, as of early Monday morning, Tropical Storm Fred maintained maximum sustained winds of 50 mph while moving toward the state at 6 mph, with an expected landfall in the western Panhandle Monday afternoon or early evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy