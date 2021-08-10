Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Eddy, Griggs, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a bathroom, closet or basement. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Eddy; Griggs; Nelson The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Southeastern Eddy County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 811 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mchenry, or 36 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mose around 815 PM CDT. Red Willow Lake around 825 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include McVille and Kloten. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH