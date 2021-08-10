Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Madison County in Big Bend Florida * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Madison, Lee and Hopewell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Madison, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Schools close throughout the Florida Panhandle ahead of Tropical Storm Fred

(CNN) — With Tropical Storm Fred gaining strength on the way to the Florida Panhandle, many schools in the area are closed Monday to brace for its impact. Still about 175 miles south of Panama City, Florida, as of early Monday morning, Tropical Storm Fred maintained maximum sustained winds of 50 mph while moving toward the state at 6 mph, with an expected landfall in the western Panhandle Monday afternoon or early evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy