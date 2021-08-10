Flood Advisory issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Madison County in Big Bend Florida * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Madison, Lee and Hopewell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.