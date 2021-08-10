Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Nelson The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 808 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pekin, or 35 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Petersburg, Niagara and McCanna. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH