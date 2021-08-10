Cancel
Combat Sports

Jordan Vaisman

By BJJ Heroes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Vaisman is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Vinícius “Villeem” Coelho and a representative of the Gracie Barra Team in the sport’s global circuit. Vaisman worked extensively with other coaches of the Team GB franchise, including Vinicius “Draculino, Lucas Valente, Andressa Cintra, Flávio Almeida, and Alex Costa, while climbing the ranks of BJJ and conquering numerous important titles of the IBJJF league (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) such as the World No-Gi Championships, the Pan No-Gi Championships, American Nationals, to name a few.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gracie Family#Combat#The Gracie Barra Team#Team Gb#Bjj#Ibjjf#Jiu Jitsu Federation#American#Brazilian#Team Association#Jacarepagu
