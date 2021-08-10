Clement, Kopatich to be honored by OHS

OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa Community School Board officially approved the start of an official Ottumwa High School athletic hall-of-fame as well as the dedication to a pair of facilities after two former Ottumwa High School football coaches and athletic directors on Monday.

Dave Clement and Tom Kopatich will both be honored with the renaming of the fieldhouse and the football field at Schafer Stadium. The fieldhouse, which sits atop the hill overlooking the field over the east endzone, will be named after Clement while the field will be named after Kopatich, sitting within the Bob Warren Track.

"It seems like we always wait until someone isn't around to honor them. It's nice to be a little proactive," Ottumwa school board president David Weilbrenner said. "Both Dave and Tom had great impacts on Ottumwa. I played for Dave. What he's given to this community, I can speak to personally how amazing it has been."

Clement came to Ottumwa as the head football coach and physical education instructor in 1975, serving as head football coach through the 1988 season before returning as an assistant coach from 1990-2012. Clement also served as the school's athletic director from 1979 until 2010, helping oversee the growth and development of many Ottumwa High School athletic programs.

"One thing that Dave had the foresight to see as the years progressed that it wasn't just a quarterback club as it was in the early 1970s," committee member and former head softball coach Frank Huston said. "As sports expanded, he saw the necessity to get support both financially and the manpower across the board in all sports.

One of the projects that Clement personally helped take on was the construction of the current OHS field house, which will now be named in Clement's honor.

"The old fieldhouse at Schafer Stadium was awful," current Ottumwa Athletic and Activities Director Scott Maas said. "He (Clement) addressed that need and, along with A-Club members, raised the funds and spent countless hours to make sure that facility got built. It's now a beautiful facility overlooking the stadium."

Clement's successor as OHS head football coach as Kopatich, who is the longest-tenured coach in program history guiding the program for 19 seasons (1989-2007). In that time, Kopatich led Ottumwa to an overall record of 125-61 becoming the fourth Iowa High School football coach to lead four different schools to the postseason by guiding the Bulldogs to 10 playoff appearances and three trips to the state football quarterfinals. Kopatich also followed Clement and served as the school's athletic director.

"If you know Dave and Tom, both are not looking for accolades or honors," Maas said. "Dave wants to make sure everyone recognizes that he received help from many, many people. It wasn't just him when it came to the fieldhouse project. He had a lot of help from people that donated their time and labor.

"Much like Dave, Tom just wants to make sure we recognize it's an honor that was due to all the great people of Ottumwa. All the great players, parents and community members made all that success possible."

Huston talked about the impact that Kopatich had in guiding Ottumwa to nearly two decades of success against some of the biggest programs in the state. Being able to overcome programs with biggest numbers and better facilities is something that has helped Bulldog athletic programs thrive over several years.

"We've heard for many years that Ottumwa doesn't have the biggest of the fastest, but watching the teams and the attitude of the teams, we were the mentally the toughest," Huston added. "The toughness that Tom instilled in his players is something that carries on to this day.

"He started the youth football program and found the community help from the coaches to the sponsors. That's what it takes. It takes the numbers of kids that grow up wanting to be Bulldogs."

Board member and former OHS student Morgan Brown spoke about the impact Clement and Kopatich had on the Ottumwa student athletes.

"Those two men had a great impact on me during my years in high school," Brown said. "It's a good idea to show our respect to the people that have made Ottumwa great."

Huston, Maas, OHS principal Mark Hanson and associate principal Mike Egbert represented the selection committee for school's athletic hall-of-fame. Community members and alumni are invited to nominate former athletes and former or current coaches or administrators by Sept. 3 that could be part of inaugural class of inductees.

"Any school that has the history that we do absolutely has to have a hall-of-fame," Hanson said. "I feel very strongly about it. I think it's a great way to recognize our 'be the best' initiative. I've only lived here in Ottumwa for 12 years and I'm already very familiar with some of the greats. It's high time we did something like this."

"This is really something that's exciting and probably something that's long overdue for our district," Ottumwa superintendent Mike McGrory added.

Inductees into the OHS Athletic Hall-of-Fame will be honored during Homecoming week each fall. To be considered, athletes must be out of high school for a minimum of five years.

Induction includes all-state selections, state championships won, school records held, athletic accomplishments after high school, and conference championships. Criteria for induction of coaches/administrators includes number of years served as a coach/administrator at OHS, state and conference championships, career record, and overall impact on Ottumwa athletics.

The link to submit nominees can be found on the school district's website (www.ottumwaschools.com) under OHS Athletic Hall of Fame. Links for submissions can also be found through the district's social media channels.

"We're still working on the details as far as it's displayed and how it's displayed," Maas said. "We anticipate inducting several individuals the first year and a few more each year after that."