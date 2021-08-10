Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing photos show engineers fixing Starliner spacecraft

Digital Trends
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidering the trouble Boeing had with its first CST-100 Starliner launch in December 2019, when the spacecraft failed to reach the International Space Station (ISS), the aerospace giant is taking no chances with its second test mission, OFT-2. That’s why it called off the launch just a few hours before launch last week when it spotted an issue with its propulsion valves that connect to the spacecraft’s thrusters to enable abort and in-orbit maneuvering.

Aerospace & Defense
Interesting Engineering

Space Drama: Russia Claims a NASA Astronaut Attacked the ISS to Return to Earth

Recently, Russian news service TASS, which has the support of the Russian government, posted some pretty defamatory new claims about NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor. TASS accused Auñón-Chancellor of having an emotional breakdown aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and causing damages to a Russian spacecraft so that she could return to Earth early.
Astronomy
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
Aerospace & Defense

Things going badly for Boeing Starliner, launch delayed indefinitely

Boeing and NASA have announced that they are calling off the planned test flight of the Starliner spacecraft, which is designed to ferry astronauts between Earth and the International Space Station. The Starliner had remained at the launch site in United Launch Alliance’s Vertical Integration Facility in hopes of a quick fix to a value issue, but now the Starliner will be moved back to a Boeing facility for further work.
Aerospace & Defense

Mars explorer Ingenuity helicopter spots Perseverance rover from above

The Mars helicopter Ingenuity continues zipping around above the Martian surface, recently completing its eleventh flight and taking photos as it went. In some of these photos, captured on August 4, the helicopter snapped its rover buddy Perseverance in the South Séítah region of the Jezero Crater. “Ingenuity’s aerial images...
Aerospace & Defense

Russia’s space program just threw a NASA astronaut under the bus

Russia's state-owned news service, TASS, has published an extraordinarily defamatory article about NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor. The publication claims that Auñón-Chancellor had an emotional breakdown in space, then damaged a Russian spacecraft in order to return early. This, of course, is a complete fabrication. The context for the article is...
Aerospace & Defense

A $500 Million Spacesuit? Welcome to NASA Contracting.

What’s the cost of a good suit these days? At NASA, apparently, it’s about $500 million. That’s according to a new audit of the space agency’s 14-year quest to design and build a new generation of spacesuits. Without major changes to the program, the new duds will take at least four more years to produce, thereby jeopardizing NASA’s plan to return to the moon by 2024.Just a few years ago, there might’ve been no way to feasibly accelerate that timeline. But thanks to the growth of the thriving U.S. commercial-space industry, NASA now has options beyond the traditional contractors who’ve long helped it build space hardware in-house. With the clock ticking, the agency should turn to America’s high-flying entrepreneurs to get the job done — and get the moon mission back on track.The high cost of exploring space has never really been popular with the public. Even during the heyday of the space race in the 1960s, opinion polls consistently showed that most Americans thought such programs were too expensive. In a survey last year that ranked possible space priorities for President Joe Biden’s administration, climate research was the top choice while avoiding asteroids was No. 2. Sending people to the moon or Mars ranked at the bottom.One way to elide this problem is to concentrate NASA’s spending in the districts of influential legislators, who have shown great skill in keeping the agency’s programs funded. The downside to this approach is that it tends to erode accountability, inflate costs and prolong programs that have little scientific justification. A notable example is the Space Launch System, a massive rocket initiated by Congress in 2011. A decade into development, it’s billions over budget and years overdue. Thanks to political patrons, however, it just keeps going.The spacesuit program has suffered from similar problems. Congress funded it with the idea that NASA would serve as the chief designer and integrator, while contractors would take care of the parts. In fact, giving work to contractors seemed to be largely the point: There are now 27 of them working on the suit program.Fortunately, a better approach has emerged in recent years. Rather than pay contractors to build equipment that NASA will eventually own, the government can instead pay them for services — such as ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station — while letting them keep the hardware. The idea is that competitive entrepreneurs, seeking profit as well as glory, will innovate and reduce costs. As one example, building SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket cost as little as 10% of what NASA likely would’ve spent using a traditional contracting approach.Such savings have opened up a lot of new opportunities in space. But they’ve also pressured lawmakers to back off on the patronage. Last month, NASA chose SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket to launch the Europa Clipper, one of the most important science missions of the decade. In previous years, Congress had required that the craft launch on the SLS. But technical difficulties, combined with an estimated cost of more than $2 billion per launch, made the pairing untenable. Using SpaceX’s rocket instead is expected to save taxpayers about $1.5 billion.That kind of bang for the buck is hard to ignore, even for the government. In April, NASA announced that it was seeking to purchase “spacesuit services” from commercial partners. The industry responded enthusiastically, with more than 50 companies expressing interest. In July, the agency took the next step, publishing a draft request for proposal for a commercial-bid process.
Aerospace & Defense
Interesting Engineering

Here's How the Chinese Tiangong Space Station Compares to the ISS

For 22 years the International Space Station (ISS) was the only station in orbit (except for a brief period from 1986 to 2001 when the Russian Mir station was in operation). A multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies (United States, Russia, Japan, Canada, and the European Space Agency), the orbiting station dominated space, but now it has competition.
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Nasa solves mystery of piece of Mars that went missing as Perseverance rover searched for alien life

Nasa thinks it knows where a mysteriously missing piece of Mars went. Last week, the Perseverance rover conducted one of its central pieces of research, digging into the red planet and attempting to extract some soil, which Nasa hopes to bring back to Earth in the future. The mission all appeared to go well, with the rover drilling three inches down as expected and leaving behind a clean and precise borehole.
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Is Plotting To Kill The International Space Station—When The Time Comes

What goes up must come down, but what happens when the ‘come down’ arrives for something the size and magnitude of the International Space Station (ISS)?. The huge entity orbiting in space is aging, and it will need to retire at some point. Although it’s not clear exactly when, NASA is attempting to find a solution to removing it from space and disposing of it after decades of priceless contribution, according to a report by United Press International (UPI).
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Elon Musk says Jeff Bezos would be on Pluto by now 'if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit' as war of words heats up between billionaire space race foes

Elon Musk has hit out at billionaire space rival Jeff Bezos, saying he would be on Pluto by now 'if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit'. It is the latest barb in a war of words between the two that was kicked into overdrive when NASA awarded SpaceX a lunar lander contract over Bezos-owned Blue Origin.
Arizona State

How a lava flow in Arizona is helping NASA’s Artemis lunar mission

Safely setting down a vehicle on a celestial body is one of the most crucial parts of any space mission seeking to explore places far from Earth. The most recent effort by NASA saw its Perseverance rover successfully touch down on Mars in February 2021, a tricky maneuver that was captured in dramatic footage shared by the space agency.
Astronomy

Cosmonaut’s remarkable photo shows unusual view of ISS

A photo of the International Space Station (ISS) shared this week by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy offers an unusual view of the orbiting laboratory. While most images sent from the space station focus on Earth, this one, taken from Russia’s Nauka module that caused a bit of a scare when it arrived at the ISS last month, shows us a small section of the satellite that’s currently home to a crew of seven.
Aerospace & Defense

NASA’s collaboration with BlueX SpaceX says “US will prevent it from landing safely on the moon” and Kasturi responds

The space company awarded SpaceX an exclusive deal worth $ 2.9 billion, which was criticized by Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin, a space transportation company owned by Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday criticized NASA for awarding a $ 2.9 billion special contract to SpaceX to get humans to the moon for space. In his statement, As mentioned above Fox Business, which will continue to challenge the decision of the American space agency and reiterates its claim that Elon Muskin earned the company.Priority treatment“.
Aerospace & Defense
Interesting Engineering

Boeing B-17E 'Flying Fortress' Plane Is on Sale for $9 Million

It is rare to get one's hands-on war relics. Rifles might still be a bit easier, but tanks and aircraft are usually found in military museums and barely anywhere near their prime. But for the handsome price tag of $9 million, you can own a piece of aviation history that is fully restored to its former glory. A rare unit of the B-17E, that was built in Seattle and used to further the autopilot system, is now almost restored and available for sale.

