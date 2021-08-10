Grand Ledge to require masks in upcoming school year

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Grand Ledge School Board voted to require all students, staff and faculty to wear masks in school regardless of vaccination status. The vote was 5-2. The move comes as the Delta variant, which is significantly more contagious, has become the most commonly encountered variant of COVID-19. Delta is also thought to be more harmful to children and has an easier time infecting vaccinated individuals.