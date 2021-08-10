Cancel
Bam Margera, who was fired from latest 'Jackass' film, sues to stop its release

By Tim Fitzsimons, Diana Dasrath
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA "Jackass" creator who says he was illegally fired from the franchise's fourth film is suing to stop the October release of "Jackass Forever." Bam Margera, who helped create the video series that inspired the "Jackass" TV show and feature films, which he also starred in, filed a lawsuit Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Paramount, co-star Johnny Knoxville, producer Spike Jonze and director Jeffrey Tremaine alleging that he was wrongfully fired and seeking millions in compensation.

www.nbcnews.com

