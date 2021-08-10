Bam Margera, who was fired from latest 'Jackass' film, sues to stop its release

Bam Margera filed a lawsuit on Monday against Paramount, Johnny Knoxville and director Spike Jonze, alleging that he was wrongfully fired from the upcoming fourth installment of the “Jackass” film franchise. Margera, one of the stars of the original TV series and the subsequent films, was fired last fall, after allegedly testing positive for Adderall, violating the terms of a “wellness agreement” he signed with the film’s producers. Margera has been in and out of rehab several times over the last decade. According to his lawsuit, Jonze, director Jeffrey Tremaine and Knoxville coerced him into signing the “wellness agreement” while he was...