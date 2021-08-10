Notebook: Montana State approaching 90% vaccination rate

Coach: Matt Entz (Third Season, 24-3 @ NDSU & overall) Stadium: Fargodome (18,700 capacity) 2021 Spring Record: 7-3 (5-2 MVFC) The NDSU 2021 spring season was the worst team from the Fargo school in the last decade. The Bison still went to the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs but fell at eventual national champion Sam Houston in that round after NDSU defeated Eastern Washington in the first round. Most FCS schools would love to have a quarterfinal playoff type team but when you have won eight national titles in the last decade, this is a down season and this was a team that played 15 true freshmen and 16 redshirt freshmen this spring. Those 31 freshmen accounted for nearly a quarter of the total offensive, defensive and special teams snaps and now are a season into their careers battle tested.