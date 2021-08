(CNN) — With Tropical Storm Fred gaining strength on the way to the Florida Panhandle, many schools in the area are closed Monday to brace for its impact. Still about 175 miles south of Panama City, Florida, as of early Monday morning, Tropical Storm Fred maintained maximum sustained winds of 50 mph while moving toward the state at 6 mph, with an expected landfall in the western Panhandle Monday afternoon or early evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.