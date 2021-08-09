MU defensive backs Rakestraw, Brown share connection from high school

The transfer portal has made a significant influence on the world of college sports, and Neal Brown is hoping his new pickups will impact his team’s defense. Of course, much of the team’s offensive rotation is mostly in place before WVU’s season kickoff on Sept. 4 against Maryland. For example, Jarret Doege will likely be the Mountaineers’ signal caller, with the duty handing the ball off to running back Leddie Brown, while throwing it to returning receivers Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Winston Wright and Sam James, among others. Brown confirmed that Tony Mathis will be the backup tailback after a great spring and summer, as well.