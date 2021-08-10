Lois Burchardt Whitney Wittnebel, 83, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2021. She was born in Oconomowoc, WI on Jan. 18, 1938 to the late Herbert and Louise Burchardt. She is survived by her children: Dargan, Tamara, Daren (Linda), Derek and Dustin (Chris) Whitney; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; siblings: Muriel Jaegar, Gary (Ann) and Daryl (Julie) Burchardt; as well as her nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Lois was preceded in death by: her husband Palmer Wittnebel, her first husband Irving Whitney, siblings, Alevia Wittnebel, Everrett Jaegar, Jerry Burchardt, Virginia Sylvester, and Robert and Henrietta Burchardt.