Malvern Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 6 days ago

Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.6 million. The bank, based in Paoli, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 21 cents per share. The holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest...

